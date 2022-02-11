The Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This Month

The streaming platform Hulu (formerly branded as Hulu Plus) offers a huge range of movies from production sources including Disney (incorporating Sony Pictures properties from now through 2026), Lionsgate, DreamWorks Animation, and other studios, and television series from networks such as CBS, ABC, NBC, and FX – as well as original content.

To determine the best movies to watch on Hulu this February, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of January 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial and cast credits are from IMDb.)

The No. 1 movie is Sergio Leone’s 1968 spaghetti western “Once Upon a Time in the West,” starring Henry Fonda, cast against type as a cold-blooded killer, and Charles Bronson as the anti-hero known as “Harmonica.” It has an IMDb user rating of 8.5/10 and Rotten Tomatoes audience and Tomatometer scores of 95%. (For more cowboy fare, see the best classic westerns available to stream from home.)

At No. 2 is “Whiplash” from 2014. It’s the story of an ambitious drummer, played by Miles Teller, and his harsh music instructor, played by J. K. Simmons, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role. The No. 3 movie is Rob Reiner’s 1987 cult classic “The Princess Bride,” starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes as the romantic leads. (For more of this genre, see the best romantic comedies of all time.)

The list spans almost 70 years of cinematic history in all, from the 1952 John Ford classic “The Quiet Man,” starring John Wayne, to a couple of 2020 movies – the apocalyptic adventure film “Love and Monsters” and the sci-fi-inflected romantic comedy “Palm Springs” (in which J.K. Simmons also has a major role).

Look, too, for westerns, animated films, a Woody Allen movie, a James Bond thriller, and representatives of the Deadpool, Star Trek, and Hunger Games franchises – among many other things.