Worst Movies to Stream On Hulu This Month

Streaming platform Hulu, which is majority-owned by The Walt Disney Company, offers a large range of movies and TV series. Sources include Disney, Sony Pictures content through 2026, Lionsgate, DreamWorks Animation, and other studios as well as networks such as CBS, ABC, NBC, and FX. Hulu also produces original content.

To determine the worst movies to watch on Hulu this March, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of February 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. Data on current streaming availability is from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial and cast credits are from IMDb.

The absolutely worst option is the aptly named “Disaster Movie,” a 2008 parody with an ensemble cast that includes Carmen Electra and Kim Kardashian in her movie debut. It has an IMDb user rating of 1.9 and a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 21%. It has been described as one of the worst films of all time and received six nominations for the 29th Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as Razzies. (Find out if this is the worst movie of all time.)

The second worst movie on Hulu is “Batman & Robin” from 1997, the fourth and final installment of the initial Batman series from Warner Bros. Directed by Joel Schumacher, it stars George Clooney as Bruce Wayne/Batman as well as stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris O’Donnell, Uma Thurman, and Alicia Silverstone. Those names weren’t enough to save it though. It has an IMDb user rating of 3.8 and a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 16%. (These are all the batman actors ranked from worst to best.)

