States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a place to live.)

Eviction moratoriums were implemented in some states after the COVID-19 induced economic mayhem hit many working-class households’ budgets and had landlords knocking on doors to collect late rent. The executive branch effort to extend eviction moratoriums was struck down because the Supreme Court ruled that Congress must specifically authorize it. Residential evictions disproportionately impact Black and Hispanic renters.

To determine the states with the most renters at risk of eviction, 24/7 Wall St. ranked states based on the percentage of renters who responded “very likely” to the question “How likely is it that your household will have to leave this home or apartment within the next two months because of eviction?” using data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Based on this latest data from Jan. 26, 2022 to Feb. 7, 2022, 10.1 million renters nationwide are not current on their rental payments, or nearly 16% or the nation’s 64.2 million renters. Of those who are late on their rent, 1.4 million said they are “very likely” to move within two months due to eviction– that is 2.2% of all renters or nearly 14% of renters who are behind on their rent.

States with the largest populations also have the largest number of renters, but they do not necessarily have the greatest share of renters facing evictions. (This city has the lowest rents in America.)

For example, New York ranks third among states in the number of renters (about 4.7 million) but ranks 21st in the share of renters who are “very likely” to be evicted within two months. In contrast, Alabama has far fewer renters than New York (about 761,000), 26th most among states, but it ranks third in the number of renters who are “very likely” facing imminent eviction.

Click here to see the states with the most renters at risk of eviction

Click here to see our detailed methodology