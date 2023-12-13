This City Has the Lowest Rents in America SWCargill / iStock via Getty Images

Prospective home buyers in the United States are facing some of the least favorable market conditions in decades. Most new homes in the U.S. sold for over $430,000 in the third quarter of 2023, and the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate recently hit a 23 year high. Now, according to a recent study conducted by real estate brokerage company Redfin, it takes an annual household income of at least $115,000 to comfortably afford a median priced home in the United States – and most American households earn less than $75,000 a year.

Prohibitive homeownership costs have made renting the only option for a growing number of Americans. And in many U.S. cities, renting remains affordable for a much broader range of income levels. (These are the states where saving enough to buy a house takes the longest.)

Using data for 384 metro areas from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 cities with the lowest rents. Cities are ranked by monthly median gross rental price in 2022. All supplemental data in this story, including rental unit size, housing units occupied by renters, median income, rent-to-income ratios, and population are also from the 2022 ACS.

Among the metro areas on this list, median rent prices range from $858 per month to about $670. For context, the median monthly rental price nationwide stands at $1,300.

Of the 50 metro areas on this list, half are located in the South, and 17 are in the Midwest – regions that tend to have below average living costs. Meanwhile, only three of these metro areas are in the West, and five are in the Northeast.

The cities on this list tend to have lower-than-average incomes, with a typical household earning anywhere from about $44,300 to $74,000 a year, according to the 2022 ACS. Still, renting remains relatively affordable, as in the majority of these places, median rental prices account for 30% or less of the typical income, while nationwide, renters spend an average of 31% of their income on housing. (These are the states with the worst housing shortages for low income Americans.)

Here is the city with the lowest rent in America.

50. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

Median monthly rent, 2022: $858

$858 Median rent as pct. of household income: 30.9%

30.9% Households occupied by renters: 25.7%

25.7% Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms

4.8 rooms Median household income: $56,806

$56,806 Total population: 354,304

49. Johnson City, TN

Median monthly rent, 2022: $857

$857 Median rent as pct. of household income: 28.0%

28.0% Households occupied by renters: 31.3%

31.3% Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms

4.3 rooms Median household income: $58,660

$58,660 Total population: 211,849

48. Springfield, OH

Median monthly rent, 2022: $856

$856 Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.4%

27.4% Households occupied by renters: 32.0%

32.0% Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms

4.8 rooms Median household income: $56,132

$56,132 Total population: 134,831

47. Kokomo, IN

Median monthly rent, 2022: $856

$856 Median rent as pct. of household income: 32.6%

32.6% Households occupied by renters: 25.7%

25.7% Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms

4.4 rooms Median household income: $55,297

$55,297 Total population: 83,574

46. Muncie, IN

Median monthly rent, 2022: $854

$854 Median rent as pct. of household income: 34.0%

34.0% Households occupied by renters: 33.8%

33.8% Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms

4.5 rooms Median household income: $54,087

$54,087 Total population: 112,031

45. Pocatello, ID

Median monthly rent, 2022: $853

$853 Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.5%

29.5% Households occupied by renters: 31.1%

31.1% Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms

4.3 rooms Median household income: $61,566

$61,566 Total population: 98,560

44. Battle Creek, MI

Median monthly rent, 2022: $853

$853 Median rent as pct. of household income: 30.0%

30.0% Households occupied by renters: 23.7%

23.7% Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms

4.3 rooms Median household income: $59,522

$59,522 Total population: 133,289

43. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

Median monthly rent, 2022: $853

$853 Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.8%

26.8% Households occupied by renters: 29.4%

29.4% Median rental unit size: 4.7 rooms

4.7 rooms Median household income: $62,314

$62,314 Total population: 83,017

42. Las Cruces, NM

Median monthly rent, 2022: $850

$850 Median rent as pct. of household income: 36.1%

36.1% Households occupied by renters: 33.5%

33.5% Median rental unit size: 4.1 rooms

4.1 rooms Median household income: $51,967

$51,967 Total population: 223,337

41. Dalton, GA

Median monthly rent, 2022: $847

$847 Median rent as pct. of household income: 30.3%

30.3% Households occupied by renters: 34.2%

34.2% Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms

4.5 rooms Median household income: $62,644

$62,644 Total population: 143,604

40. Rocky Mount, NC

Median monthly rent, 2022: $847

$847 Median rent as pct. of household income: 23.9%

23.9% Households occupied by renters: 39.2%

39.2% Median rental unit size: 4.7 rooms

4.7 rooms Median household income: $53,896

$53,896 Total population: 144,090

39. Canton-Massillon, OH

Median monthly rent, 2022: $842

$842 Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.5%

26.5% Households occupied by renters: 30.1%

30.1% Median rental unit size: 4.9 rooms

4.9 rooms Median household income: $64,546

$64,546 Total population: 399,316

38. Great Falls, MT

Median monthly rent, 2022: $837

$837 Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.1%

25.1% Households occupied by renters: 30.7%

30.7% Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms

4.3 rooms Median household income: $58,698

$58,698 Total population: 84,864

37. Joplin, MO

Median monthly rent, 2022: $836

$836 Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.7%

27.7% Households occupied by renters: 33.4%

33.4% Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms

4.4 rooms Median household income: $54,041

$54,041 Total population: 184,086

36. Jonesboro, AR

Median monthly rent, 2022: $832

$832 Median rent as pct. of household income: 32.0%

32.0% Households occupied by renters: 37.4%

37.4% Median rental unit size: 4.2 rooms

4.2 rooms Median household income: $59,582

$59,582 Total population: 135,512

35. Bay City, MI

Median monthly rent, 2022: $829

$829 Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.0%

29.0% Households occupied by renters: 25.3%

25.3% Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms

4.4 rooms Median household income: $55,134

$55,134 Total population: 102,821

34. Texarkana, TX-AR

Median monthly rent, 2022: $827

$827 Median rent as pct. of household income: 33.4%

33.4% Households occupied by renters: 34.3%

34.3% Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms

4.4 rooms Median household income: $48,230

$48,230 Total population: 144,322

33. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL

Median monthly rent, 2022: $826

$826 Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.2%

25.2% Households occupied by renters: 30.6%

30.6% Median rental unit size: 4.6 rooms

4.6 rooms Median household income: $56,563

$56,563 Total population: 153,911

32. Williamsport, PA

Median monthly rent, 2022: $823

$823 Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.9%

26.9% Households occupied by renters: 30.0%

30.0% Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms

4.4 rooms Median household income: $62,516

$62,516 Total population: 113,104

31. Grand Island, NE

Median monthly rent, 2022: $823

$823 Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.7%

25.7% Households occupied by renters: 33.2%

33.2% Median rental unit size: 3.9 rooms

3.9 rooms Median household income: $67,646

$67,646 Total population: 76,333

30. Cedar Rapids, IA

Median monthly rent, 2022: $820

$820 Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.5%

26.5% Households occupied by renters: 23.5%

23.5% Median rental unit size: 3.8 rooms

3.8 rooms Median household income: $73,895

$73,895 Total population: 275,592

29. St. Joseph, MO-KS

Median monthly rent, 2022: $818

$818 Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.7%

25.7% Households occupied by renters: 31.2%

31.2% Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms

4.4 rooms Median household income: $60,582

$60,582 Total population: 119,619

28. Jefferson City, MO

Median monthly rent, 2022: $816

$816 Median rent as pct. of household income: 21.5%

21.5% Households occupied by renters: 29.2%

29.2% Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms

4.4 rooms Median household income: $71,396

$71,396 Total population: 147,800

27. Charleston, WV

Median monthly rent, 2022: $816

$816 Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.6%

27.6% Households occupied by renters: 31.1%

31.1% Median rental unit size: 4.7 rooms

4.7 rooms Median household income: $53,157

$53,157 Total population: 250,554

26. Decatur, AL

Median monthly rent, 2022: $813

$813 Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.5%

26.5% Households occupied by renters: 23.3%

23.3% Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms

4.8 rooms Median household income: $60,663

$60,663 Total population: 157,425

25. Erie, PA

Median monthly rent, 2022: $812

$812 Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.7%

29.7% Households occupied by renters: 30.3%

30.3% Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms

4.5 rooms Median household income: $56,094

$56,094 Total population: 267,689

24. Owensboro, KY

Median monthly rent, 2022: $807

$807 Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.8%

25.8% Households occupied by renters: 28.3%

28.3% Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms

4.5 rooms Median household income: $66,211

$66,211 Total population: 120,304

23. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

Median monthly rent, 2022: $806

$806 Median rent as pct. of household income: 31.5%

31.5% Households occupied by renters: 27.3%

27.3% Median rental unit size: 5.0 rooms

5.0 rooms Median household income: $58,076

$58,076 Total population: 114,066

22. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

Median monthly rent, 2022: $804

$804 Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.3%

29.3% Households occupied by renters: 35.6%

35.6% Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms

4.3 rooms Median household income: $60,315

$60,315 Total population: 95,449

21. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

Median monthly rent, 2022: $804

$804 Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.2%

26.2% Households occupied by renters: 25.2%

25.2% Median rental unit size: 4.6 rooms

4.6 rooms Median household income: $52,887

$52,887 Total population: 310,483

20. Florence, SC

Median monthly rent, 2022: $803

$803 Median rent as pct. of household income: 36.3%

36.3% Households occupied by renters: 35.5%

35.5% Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms

4.5 rooms Median household income: $50,219

$50,219 Total population: 199,119

19. Gadsden, AL

Median monthly rent, 2022: $796

$796 Median rent as pct. of household income: 28.3%

28.3% Households occupied by renters: 26.7%

26.7% Median rental unit size: 4.6 rooms

4.6 rooms Median household income: $57,098

$57,098 Total population: 103,088

18. Altoona, PA

Median monthly rent, 2022: $796

$796 Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.0%

29.0% Households occupied by renters: 30.1%

30.1% Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms

4.8 rooms Median household income: $58,022

$58,022 Total population: 121,032

17. Morristown, TN

Median monthly rent, 2022: $795

$795 Median rent as pct. of household income: 28.0%

28.0% Households occupied by renters: 24.7%

24.7% Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms

4.5 rooms Median household income: $59,099

$59,099 Total population: 146,172

16. Enid, OK

Median monthly rent, 2022: $792

$792 Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.5%

25.5% Households occupied by renters: 34.2%

34.2% Median rental unit size: 4.9 rooms

4.9 rooms Median household income: $55,131

$55,131 Total population: 61,920

15. Wheeling, WV-OH

Median monthly rent, 2022: $787

$787 Median rent as pct. of household income: 34.7%

34.7% Households occupied by renters: 26.6%

26.6% Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms

4.8 rooms Median household income: $56,218

$56,218 Total population: 136,708

14. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

Median monthly rent, 2022: $780

$780 Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.7%

27.7% Households occupied by renters: 25.2%

25.2% Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms

4.3 rooms Median household income: $60,209

$60,209 Total population: 368,347

13. Mansfield, OH

Median monthly rent, 2022: $774

$774 Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.7%

27.7% Households occupied by renters: 30.7%

30.7% Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms

4.5 rooms Median household income: $53,047

$53,047 Total population: 125,319

12. Decatur, IL

Median monthly rent, 2022: $774

$774 Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.5%

26.5% Households occupied by renters: 27.0%

27.0% Median rental unit size: 4.2 rooms

4.2 rooms Median household income: $60,332

$60,332 Total population: 101,483

11. Dothan, AL

Median monthly rent, 2022: $774

$774 Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.6%

26.6% Households occupied by renters: 29.8%

29.8% Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms

4.8 rooms Median household income: $58,054

$58,054 Total population: 152,517

10. Fort Smith, AR-OK

Median monthly rent, 2022: $765

$765 Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.7%

25.7% Households occupied by renters: 33.6%

33.6% Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms

4.3 rooms Median household income: $49,980

$49,980 Total population: 246,751

9. Pine Bluff, AR

Median monthly rent, 2022: $763

$763 Median rent as pct. of household income: 35.6%

35.6% Households occupied by renters: 32.6%

32.6% Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms

4.8 rooms Median household income: $44,263

$44,263 Total population: 84,460

8. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV

Median monthly rent, 2022: $761

$761 Median rent as pct. of household income: 30.0%

30.0% Households occupied by renters: 24.5%

24.5% Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms

4.8 rooms Median household income: $55,222

$55,222 Total population: 89,559

7. Carbondale-Marion, IL

Median monthly rent, 2022: $754

$754 Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.6%

29.6% Households occupied by renters: 37.1%

37.1% Median rental unit size: 4.2 rooms

4.2 rooms Median household income: $55,289

$55,289 Total population: 132,563

6. Danville, IL

Median monthly rent, 2022: $743

$743 Median rent as pct. of household income: 28.0%

28.0% Households occupied by renters: 34.7%

34.7% Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms

4.5 rooms Median household income: $51,515

$51,515 Total population: 72,337

5. Beckley, WV

Median monthly rent, 2022: $735

$735 Median rent as pct. of household income: 33.1%

33.1% Households occupied by renters: 27.2%

27.2% Median rental unit size: 4.7 rooms

4.7 rooms Median household income: $52,633

$52,633 Total population: 112,369

4. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

Median monthly rent, 2022: $725

$725 Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.7%

27.7% Households occupied by renters: 28.9%

28.9% Median rental unit size: 4.6 rooms

4.6 rooms Median household income: $54,506

$54,506 Total population: 535,499

3. Johnstown, PA

Median monthly rent, 2022: $691

$691 Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.5%

29.5% Households occupied by renters: 24.8%

24.8% Median rental unit size: 4.7 rooms

4.7 rooms Median household income: $54,905

$54,905 Total population: 131,441

2. Cumberland, MD-WV

Median monthly rent, 2022: $670

$670 Median rent as pct. of household income: 31.5%

31.5% Households occupied by renters: 27.9%

27.9% Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms

4.8 rooms Median household income: $54,618

$54,618 Total population: 94,122

1. Anniston-Oxford, AL

Median monthly rent, 2022: $669

$669 Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.5%

26.5% Households occupied by renters: 28.1%

28.1% Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms

4.5 rooms Median household income: $52,819

$52,819 Total population: 115,788

