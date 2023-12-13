This City Has the Lowest Rents in America

Prospective home buyers in the United States are facing some of the least favorable market conditions in decades. Most new homes in the U.S. sold for over $430,000 in the third quarter of 2023, and the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate recently hit a 23 year high. Now, according to a recent study conducted by real estate brokerage company Redfin, it takes an annual household income of at least $115,000 to comfortably afford a median priced home in the United States – and most American households earn less than $75,000 a year.
Prohibitive homeownership costs have made renting the only option for a growing number of Americans. And in many U.S. cities, renting remains affordable for a much broader range of income levels. (These are the states where saving enough to buy a house takes the longest.)
Using data for 384 metro areas from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 cities with the lowest rents. Cities are ranked by monthly median gross rental price in 2022. All supplemental data in this story, including rental unit size, housing units occupied by renters, median income, rent-to-income ratios, and population are also from the 2022 ACS.
Among the metro areas on this list, median rent prices range from $858 per month to about $670. For context, the median monthly rental price nationwide stands at $1,300.
Of the 50 metro areas on this list, half are located in the South, and 17 are in the Midwest – regions that tend to have below average living costs. Meanwhile, only three of these metro areas are in the West, and five are in the Northeast.
The cities on this list tend to have lower-than-average incomes, with a typical household earning anywhere from about $44,300 to $74,000 a year, according to the 2022 ACS. Still, renting remains relatively affordable, as in the majority of these places, median rental prices account for 30% or less of the typical income, while nationwide, renters spend an average of 31% of their income on housing. (These are the states with the worst housing shortages for low income Americans.)
50. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $858
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 30.9%
- Households occupied by renters: 25.7%
- Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms
- Median household income: $56,806
- Total population: 354,304
49. Johnson City, TN
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $857
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 28.0%
- Households occupied by renters: 31.3%
- Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms
- Median household income: $58,660
- Total population: 211,849
48. Springfield, OH
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $856
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.4%
- Households occupied by renters: 32.0%
- Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms
- Median household income: $56,132
- Total population: 134,831
47. Kokomo, IN
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $856
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 32.6%
- Households occupied by renters: 25.7%
- Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms
- Median household income: $55,297
- Total population: 83,574
46. Muncie, IN
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $854
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 34.0%
- Households occupied by renters: 33.8%
- Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms
- Median household income: $54,087
- Total population: 112,031
45. Pocatello, ID
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $853
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.5%
- Households occupied by renters: 31.1%
- Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms
- Median household income: $61,566
- Total population: 98,560
44. Battle Creek, MI
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $853
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 30.0%
- Households occupied by renters: 23.7%
- Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms
- Median household income: $59,522
- Total population: 133,289
43. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $853
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.8%
- Households occupied by renters: 29.4%
- Median rental unit size: 4.7 rooms
- Median household income: $62,314
- Total population: 83,017
42. Las Cruces, NM
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $850
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 36.1%
- Households occupied by renters: 33.5%
- Median rental unit size: 4.1 rooms
- Median household income: $51,967
- Total population: 223,337
41. Dalton, GA
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $847
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 30.3%
- Households occupied by renters: 34.2%
- Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms
- Median household income: $62,644
- Total population: 143,604
40. Rocky Mount, NC
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $847
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 23.9%
- Households occupied by renters: 39.2%
- Median rental unit size: 4.7 rooms
- Median household income: $53,896
- Total population: 144,090
39. Canton-Massillon, OH
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $842
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.5%
- Households occupied by renters: 30.1%
- Median rental unit size: 4.9 rooms
- Median household income: $64,546
- Total population: 399,316
38. Great Falls, MT
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $837
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.1%
- Households occupied by renters: 30.7%
- Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms
- Median household income: $58,698
- Total population: 84,864
37. Joplin, MO
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $836
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.7%
- Households occupied by renters: 33.4%
- Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms
- Median household income: $54,041
- Total population: 184,086
36. Jonesboro, AR
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $832
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 32.0%
- Households occupied by renters: 37.4%
- Median rental unit size: 4.2 rooms
- Median household income: $59,582
- Total population: 135,512
35. Bay City, MI
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $829
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.0%
- Households occupied by renters: 25.3%
- Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms
- Median household income: $55,134
- Total population: 102,821
34. Texarkana, TX-AR
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $827
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 33.4%
- Households occupied by renters: 34.3%
- Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms
- Median household income: $48,230
- Total population: 144,322
33. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $826
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.2%
- Households occupied by renters: 30.6%
- Median rental unit size: 4.6 rooms
- Median household income: $56,563
- Total population: 153,911
32. Williamsport, PA
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $823
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.9%
- Households occupied by renters: 30.0%
- Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms
- Median household income: $62,516
- Total population: 113,104
31. Grand Island, NE
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $823
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.7%
- Households occupied by renters: 33.2%
- Median rental unit size: 3.9 rooms
- Median household income: $67,646
- Total population: 76,333
30. Cedar Rapids, IA
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $820
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.5%
- Households occupied by renters: 23.5%
- Median rental unit size: 3.8 rooms
- Median household income: $73,895
- Total population: 275,592
29. St. Joseph, MO-KS
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $818
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.7%
- Households occupied by renters: 31.2%
- Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms
- Median household income: $60,582
- Total population: 119,619
28. Jefferson City, MO
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $816
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 21.5%
- Households occupied by renters: 29.2%
- Median rental unit size: 4.4 rooms
- Median household income: $71,396
- Total population: 147,800
27. Charleston, WV
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $816
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.6%
- Households occupied by renters: 31.1%
- Median rental unit size: 4.7 rooms
- Median household income: $53,157
- Total population: 250,554
26. Decatur, AL
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $813
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.5%
- Households occupied by renters: 23.3%
- Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms
- Median household income: $60,663
- Total population: 157,425
25. Erie, PA
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $812
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.7%
- Households occupied by renters: 30.3%
- Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms
- Median household income: $56,094
- Total population: 267,689
24. Owensboro, KY
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $807
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.8%
- Households occupied by renters: 28.3%
- Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms
- Median household income: $66,211
- Total population: 120,304
23. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $806
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 31.5%
- Households occupied by renters: 27.3%
- Median rental unit size: 5.0 rooms
- Median household income: $58,076
- Total population: 114,066
22. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $804
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.3%
- Households occupied by renters: 35.6%
- Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms
- Median household income: $60,315
- Total population: 95,449
21. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $804
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.2%
- Households occupied by renters: 25.2%
- Median rental unit size: 4.6 rooms
- Median household income: $52,887
- Total population: 310,483
20. Florence, SC
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $803
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 36.3%
- Households occupied by renters: 35.5%
- Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms
- Median household income: $50,219
- Total population: 199,119
19. Gadsden, AL
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $796
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 28.3%
- Households occupied by renters: 26.7%
- Median rental unit size: 4.6 rooms
- Median household income: $57,098
- Total population: 103,088
18. Altoona, PA
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $796
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.0%
- Households occupied by renters: 30.1%
- Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms
- Median household income: $58,022
- Total population: 121,032
17. Morristown, TN
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $795
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 28.0%
- Households occupied by renters: 24.7%
- Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms
- Median household income: $59,099
- Total population: 146,172
16. Enid, OK
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $792
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.5%
- Households occupied by renters: 34.2%
- Median rental unit size: 4.9 rooms
- Median household income: $55,131
- Total population: 61,920
15. Wheeling, WV-OH
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $787
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 34.7%
- Households occupied by renters: 26.6%
- Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms
- Median household income: $56,218
- Total population: 136,708
14. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $780
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.7%
- Households occupied by renters: 25.2%
- Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms
- Median household income: $60,209
- Total population: 368,347
13. Mansfield, OH
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $774
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.7%
- Households occupied by renters: 30.7%
- Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms
- Median household income: $53,047
- Total population: 125,319
12. Decatur, IL
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $774
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.5%
- Households occupied by renters: 27.0%
- Median rental unit size: 4.2 rooms
- Median household income: $60,332
- Total population: 101,483
11. Dothan, AL
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $774
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.6%
- Households occupied by renters: 29.8%
- Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms
- Median household income: $58,054
- Total population: 152,517
10. Fort Smith, AR-OK
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $765
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 25.7%
- Households occupied by renters: 33.6%
- Median rental unit size: 4.3 rooms
- Median household income: $49,980
- Total population: 246,751
9. Pine Bluff, AR
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $763
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 35.6%
- Households occupied by renters: 32.6%
- Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms
- Median household income: $44,263
- Total population: 84,460
8. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $761
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 30.0%
- Households occupied by renters: 24.5%
- Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms
- Median household income: $55,222
- Total population: 89,559
7. Carbondale-Marion, IL
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $754
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.6%
- Households occupied by renters: 37.1%
- Median rental unit size: 4.2 rooms
- Median household income: $55,289
- Total population: 132,563
6. Danville, IL
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $743
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 28.0%
- Households occupied by renters: 34.7%
- Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms
- Median household income: $51,515
- Total population: 72,337
5. Beckley, WV
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $735
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 33.1%
- Households occupied by renters: 27.2%
- Median rental unit size: 4.7 rooms
- Median household income: $52,633
- Total population: 112,369
4. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $725
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 27.7%
- Households occupied by renters: 28.9%
- Median rental unit size: 4.6 rooms
- Median household income: $54,506
- Total population: 535,499
3. Johnstown, PA
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $691
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 29.5%
- Households occupied by renters: 24.8%
- Median rental unit size: 4.7 rooms
- Median household income: $54,905
- Total population: 131,441
2. Cumberland, MD-WV
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $670
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 31.5%
- Households occupied by renters: 27.9%
- Median rental unit size: 4.8 rooms
- Median household income: $54,618
- Total population: 94,122
1. Anniston-Oxford, AL
- Median monthly rent, 2022: $669
- Median rent as pct. of household income: 26.5%
- Households occupied by renters: 28.1%
- Median rental unit size: 4.5 rooms
- Median household income: $52,819
- Total population: 115,788
Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step
Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?
Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.