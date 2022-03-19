American Towns Where Crime is Falling

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s.

Violent crime is a broad category of offenses that includes rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and murder. All told, more than 1.3 million violent crimes were reported in the U.S. – or 399 for every 100,000 people – in 2020, an increase of 18 incidents per 100,000 people from the previous year.

While rates of violence are rising in much of the country, many American towns are bucking the national trend, reporting year-over-year declines in criminal violence.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 towns where crime is falling fastest. Towns, defined as places with populations between 2,500 and 25,000, are ranked by the population adjusted year-over-year change in violent crimes reported per 100,000 people in 2020.

Among the towns on this list, the violent crime rate fell by anywhere from 341 to 1,676 incidents per 100,000 people from 2019 to 2020. The majority of towns on this list are in the South, including seven in South Carolina alone.

Every town on this list was more dangerous than the U.S. a whole in 2019. However, due to falling rates of criminal violence, most now have a lower violent crime rate than the national average. Still, despite substantial improvements, a significant portion of these towns remain relatively dangerous. In six, the violent crime rate is more than triple the national average, including one South Carolina town with a violent crime rate of 2,056 incidents per 100,000 people – five times the national rate. Here is a look at America’s most dangerous city.

