The Town Where Crime is Soaring in Every State

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s.

Violent crime is a broad category of offenses that includes rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and murder. All told, more than 1.3 million violent crimes were reported in the U.S. – or 399 for every 100,000 people – in 2020, an increase of 18 incidents per 100,000 people from the previous year.

The increase in violent crime was not uniform across the country, however. In the vast majority of states, there is at least one town where the surge in criminal violence surpassed the national increase.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the town in every state where crime is rising fastest. Towns are ranked by the year-over-year change in violent crimes reported for every 100,000 residents. Only places with populations between 2,500 and 25,000 were considered.

Surges in violence in American towns came during a tumultuous year. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools and left millions of Americans out of work. Footage of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer rattled confidence in American law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Firearms sales soared, and millions of new guns proliferated across communities nationwide. Here is a look at the states buying the most guns.

It is important to note that in Maryland, no town with available data reported an uptick in violent crime. Additionally, in four other states – Alabama, Georgia, Hawaii, and Pennsylvania – there were no qualifying towns with available crime data. All but eight towns on this list have a higher violent crime rate than the comparable statewide rate, and most have a higher violent crime rate than the U.S. as a whole.

Click here for the town in every state where crime is soaring

Click here for our detailed methodology