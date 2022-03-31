America's Fastest Growing Counties During the Pandemic

Many Americans hunkered down during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, residential relocations within the United States hit the lowest rate on record, according to the Pew Research Center.

Though a smaller share of Americans relocated domestically, millions still moved, affecting population sizes in some states, cities, and counties. Pew reports that 26.5 million people changed homes over a 12-month period ending March 2021. (This is the state where the population has grown the most since the pandemic.)

So what were the most popular places to relocate? To identify America’s fastest growing counties during the pandemic, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau. U.S. counties and county equivalents were ranked based on the percent change in residents from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 13 of the top 50 U.S. counties that experienced net increases in population from July 2020 to July 2021 were in Texas, representing 2.1 million of the 4.7 million people living in the 50 counties on the list. Texas was also home to four of 10 fastest-growing counties during this time period. (This is every state’s best county to live in.)

The net population growth in these 50 counties ranged from 3.9% to 7.3%, though the counties vary in size — from 481 residents in Blaine, Nebraska, to 643,046 people in Williamson, Texas. Seven of the counties on this list have populations above 200,000, including St. Johns, Florida; Johnston, North Carolina; and Pinal, Arizona.

Four counties experienced a net population increase of 7% or higher — two in Texas and one each in Colorado and Nebraska.

Here are the counties that grew the fastest during the pandemic

Click here to read our detailed methodology