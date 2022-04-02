America's Best Industries for Customer Satisfaction

The American Society for Quality defines customer satisfaction as the measurement of how happy consumers are with a company’s products, services, and capabilities. A simple definition, but harder to accomplish in a time when consumers are more likely to vent their frustration with goods and services directly to the company.

Polls, surveys, and focus groups, notes ASQ, provide insight into what consumers want. Armed with that information, companies can tailor goods and services to “meet or exceed customer expectations” – and some manage to do just that.

Customer satisfaction is more than just building a good product. Companies have to follow through on their promises to provide excellent and consistent service and product quality. Companies must ensure good service at each touchpoint in the customer cycle, from initial purchase to handling the inevitable (and hopefully few) complaints. After all, one bad experience or instance of poor product quality can turn off a customer to a company – or even an entire industry.

Customer satisfaction is more than a good score on a survey. Cultivating satisfied clients benefits the bottom line because happy customers are more likely to be loyal and buy more products or services from a favored company. They will also recommend a company to friends and family. If a company offers top notch service for many years, it can become one of the world’s most valuable brands.

To identify America’s best industries for customer satisfaction, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed recent data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index. The ACSI model estimates customer satisfaction based on survey-measured inputs of customer expectations, perceptions of quality, and perceptions of value and survey-measured outcomes of customer complaints and customer loyalty.

The most recent ACSI survey found the industries with the highest customer satisfaction scores were in the retail food industries. Full-service restaurants and food manufacturing each scored 80 out of 100. Breweries came in close third at 79 out of 100. Full-service restaurants were a bit of a surprise, considering so many eateries shuttered or closed for good during the pandemic. (See the saddest restaurant closings of 2021.)

