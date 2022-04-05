The Worst G-rated Movies of All Time

G-rated movies are generally directed at younger audiences, and with the right advertising, kids can be persuaded into watching just about anything. This can lead to some pretty bad movies that do well at the box office, incentivizing studios to keep the even worse sequels flowing. Unfortunately for accompanying adults, the movie industry is a business, and if producing lackluster films makes money then studios will keep pumping them out until the end of time. (These are the most profitable movies of all time)

Numerous Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks films have proven that films can be directed at kids but still have themes and stories that captivate audiences of all ages. However, several G-rated movies, like the ones listed below, struggled to impress audiences and critics, despite having renowned actors and large budgets.

To determine the worst G-rated movie ever made, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on several measures from the Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes. Only films with G ratings were considered. The index is an equally weighted composite of the movies’ IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. Only films with at least 25,000 reviews on IMDb, 5,000 audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and 10 Tomatometer critics reviews were considered. Data was collected mid-March 2022.

Many of the films geared at younger audiences would be disappointing to watch for the first time today as an adult, but they hold considerable nostalgia for those who saw them years ago as children. Pokémon was a massive cultural sensation, but the first three Pokémon movies were dragged by critics. The second Princes Diaries film also made the list, despite being popular upon release.

However, the list of terrible G-rated movies isn’t entirely made up of children’s movies. Though today G-ratings come with the connotation the films are for kids, this has not always been the case, and several older movies here focus on more mature topics. A John Wayne war movie and several sequels to “The Planet of the Apes” are also amongst the worst G-rated films ever made. (Check out if the John Wayne movie is also among the worst movies of the 1960s.)

