This Is the Best Time to List Your Home in America’s Largest Cities

Looking to sell your home? Better list it quick to take advantage of the nicer weather, buyers emerging from the pandemic, and before interest rates rise too much. Realtor.com says the best week to put your house up for sale this year is the week of April 10 to 16.

During that week, the national median listing price could reach $39,000 more than the start of the year, according to Realtor.com. What’s more, sellers will face less competition. The same week last year had 12.9% fewer sellers actively marketing their homes compared to the average in 2021.

And it is not just fewer sellers, but more buyers as well. At the same time last year, there were 29% more buyers in the marketplace as measured by views on Realtor.com listings than the average week throughout 2021. The home could also sell faster, historically 13.2% faster than the average week. (Looking for a bargain? See the cheapest city to buy a home.)

To determine the best time to list your home in America’s biggest cities, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Realtor.com’s report The Best Time to List. Realtor.com evaluated each week from 2018 through 2021, in the most populous U.S. metro areas, based on how fast homes would sell, how much they would sell for, and how many buyers and sellers were in the market. Realtor.com’s index consists of the active listing count, page views per property, median days on the market, median list price, new listing count, and reduced price count.

In 18 major metros, the optimum time to list was in March. For example, in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim market, the week of March 10 was the best period to put a home up for sale. On the other hand, the peak week in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area starts June 26.

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro region registered the highest increase in listing prices since the beginning of the year at 22.8%. There, the prime time to sell is the week beginning May 15. Price is not the only factor in home-buying. Some may also want to consider moving to the most neighborly city in America.

