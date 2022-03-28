This Is the Best Week to Sell a House This Year

The residential real estate market in America has been on an unprecedented tear. According to the widely followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, home prices rose 18.8% in 2021 compared to the previous year. This was the highest increase in 34 years of data, according to S&P. In 2020, housing prices rose 10.4% nationwide. (These are the 20 cities where the middle class can no longer afford housing.)

The top 20 metros index posted an 18.6% gain, led by Phoenix, where housing prices were up 32.5%. But by timing it right, sellers can get an extra 1%, even more, on the sale of their homes. And the best week to sell a home this year will be from April 10 to April 16.

There are several reasons for the surge in housing prices. One is that the fortunes of many middle- and upper-class Americans actually improved during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wages across the country have risen, and many Americans with discretionary income have invested in the stock market, which has had among its best two-year runs in history. People can afford more expensive homes. (This is the hottest luxury home market in America.)

Record low interest rates also made houses more affordable, at least based on the yardstick of monthly payments, though interest rates have started to rise. Another reason for the surge is that thousands have decided to relocate from the crowded and expensive coastal cities, such as New York and San Francisco, to smaller cities inland. Such cities have a perceived better quality of life, and they also tend to have lower costs of living. The ability of millions to work from home has allowed them to be more mobile as well.

The home price increase pace has not slowed so far in 2022, at least based on data through February.

One factor people may not always take into consideration when listing is when to list their home. Most people assume the best weeks to do so are in the spring. While that may be true in the northern states, it may not be elsewhere.

Realtor.com recently released a study titled “The Best Time To List.” To determine the best and worst weeks to sell a home in 2022, the researchers reviewed data from 2018, 2019, and 2021, but excluded data from 2020 because of COVID-19’s effect on the economy. The data reviewed included competition from other sellers (the number of active and new listings), listing prices, days on market, price reductions, and demand based on views per property on Realtor.com.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed Realtor.com’s study, ranking the weeks of the year by how favorable they are to fetch higher prices.

The best week to list a house in America runs from April 10 to April 16. The authors of the study note, “Homes during this week have historically reached prices 1.4% higher than the average week throughout the year, and are typically 10.3% higher than the start of the year.”

