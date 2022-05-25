25 Cities Where the Most People Work in Tech

America’s high-tech sector has been a key driver of economic growth in recent years – and this will likely continue. STEM fields – those in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – are critical for the U.S. to remain competitive globally. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which refers to STEM careers as “tomorrow’s jobs,” employment in STEM occupations is projected to grow by 10.5% between 2020 and 2030, compared to 7.5% growth in non-STEM jobs.

Workers in high-tech industries also tend to be better compensated than those working in other sectors. The typical worker in a STEM occupation earned $95,420 in 2021, more than double the median wage of $40,120 in non-STEM jobs.

While demand for STEM workers is growing nationwide, high-tech jobs tend to be concentrated in some major cities. Using data from th BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 25 metropolitan areas with the most high-tech jobs. Metro areas are ranked by the share of workers employed in high-tech occupations.

Many of the metro areas on this list are home to hubs of corporate tech giants. These places include Austin, Texas – home to Dell Technologies, Amazon, Apple, and IBM; Denver, Colorado – home to Cisco, Amazon, and Facebook; and, not surprisingly, California’s Silicon Valley and Bay Area – home the the headquarters of many of the largest tech companies in the world as well as thousands of tech startups. Here is a look at the city with the fastest job growth in America.

Not only are high-tech jobs typically well paying, but in the cities on this list, workers in STEM fields earn an especially high premium. In most metro areas on this list, the average pay among STEM workers is at least twice as high as the average STEM pay among all U.S. metro areas. Here is a look at the best paying large companies in America.

