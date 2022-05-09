Best-Paying Large Companies in America

Corporate America is facing something of a reckoning in the post-pandemic workplace. In surveys of mostly younger employees, workers are demanding more flexible hours and the option to work from home. But while these are important considerations today, what also matters to prospective employees, of course, is compensation. (Here are 87 jobs with six-figure salaries.)

To determine the best-paying large companies in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average employee-reported annual salary and bonuses from compensation data site PayScale. Companies were ranked based on their combined average annual salary and bonus on PayScale as of April 2022. Only large companies with at least 1,000 employees that were included on workplace industry site Comparably’s Best Compensation 2021 list were included for consideration. In cases where two companies tied for combined salary and bonus, the company with the higher ranking on Comparably was placed higher on our list. (Supplemental data on employee count and annual revenue came from SEC filings and corporate annual reports and are for the latest period available.)

Of the 25 companies listed, 11 are based in California, and many of these are technology businesses. Software and technology companies in general, known for high salaries, generous bonuses, and attractive perks, dominate the list, among them Smartsheet, Appian, Adobe, and VMware. Three cybersecurity businesses – Tenable, Rapid7, and Palo Alto Networks – are also among the top payers.

Nine of the 25 companies that were listed on our previous version of this list, published last December, return here. They include such bold-face names as Intel, Microsoft, and Google. Meta, the former Facebook, also returns, under its new name. (These are the 50 best companies to work for.)

Click here to see the best-paying large companies in America

If you didn’t know Zoom Video Communications and exercise-machine company Peloton before the pandemic, you do now. Both are on this tally of best-paying businesses in America.

Out of the 25 companies on our list, 14 pay an average salary of more than $100,000. All reward their employees with bonuses of least $3,000. At New York City software company UiPath, employees receive average bonuses of $21,000.