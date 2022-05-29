The Top Brewery in Every State, According to Yelp

If you’ve spent any time drinking beer over the past decade or so, you probably already know that we’re in a golden age of brewing. According to the Brewers Association, there were 8,764 breweries in operation in the U.S. in 2020, an increase of 716 from the year before and up from just 5,622 in 2016. That translates to a whole lot of beer, and a lot of it is something special. (These are the 30 best beers in America.)

To identify the highest-rated brewery in each state and the nation’s capital – according to Yelp – 24/7 Tempo reviewed “Top brewery in every state in the U.S.,” published by the crowd-sourced review site on May 9, 2022, to celebrate the beginning of American Craft Beer Week on May 16. (These are the states drinking the most beer.)

Yelp ranked U.S.-based businesses in its breweries category using average ratings and total reviews. To be considered in Yelp’s analysis, breweries needed to brew their own beer, be listed as open on Yelp as of April 21 of this year, and, when available, have a passing health score as of that date. We chose a representative sample beer from each brewery’s website.

Whether you’re into IPAs, imperial stouts, amber ales, or crisp lagers, there’s no shortage of great local beers to seek out, and many breweries have associated tap rooms that make them ideal destinations. And who knows: the best brewery in your state might be in your town.