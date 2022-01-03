The Best Beer in Every State

Wine and beer have been competing for the title of America’s favorite drink for many years. And depending on the survey you look at, the answer may vary. There is no doubt that both are very popular. Though, preferences vary across the country. Even among beer lovers, preferences vary, with craft beer continuing to rise in popularity.

To compile a list of the best craft beer in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2020 Best Beers in America survey, the 18th annual such survey, conducted by Zymurgy magazine. The poll’s respondents were readers of Zymurgy, a publication of Boulder, Colorado-based American Homebrewers Association.

More than a million people in the country brew their own beer at home. Many do it professionally. The number of breweries has been steadily going up for almost a decade and, today there are 7,450 craft brewers in the United States alone, according to the Brewers Association.

The beers on the list have all been commercially available in 2020, even though some have been a limited edition or are only brewed seasonally. Most, however, are available year-round. They vary from brews with a drinkable, low alcohol content of just over 4% to beers with such a high ABV they might as well be liquor.

