How a Normal Summer Feels in Every State

Most Americans should be prepared with sunscreen, shade, and plenty of water, as the summer of 2022 is expected to be a hot one. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s summer forecast predicts nearly the whole country will have above average temperatures from June through August.

Global average temperatures have been on the rise over recent decades. Thanks to climate change, that trend is likely to continue. Intensifying summer heat could have Americans fondly remembering past summers with cooler temperatures.

To determine how a normal season feels in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed station-level data on climate normals for June, July, and August from the National Centers for Environmental Information of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Several states in the southwestern part of the country have the highest chance – about 50% – of experiencing above-average temperatures this summer. Other states, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast, are also projected to have a 40% chance of a warmer than normal summer.

In the past, most states typically have had relatively pleasant average temperatures in the summer of somewhere between 65°F and 75°F throughout the summer. Only three states average summer temperatures above 80°F. Alaska is the only state with average summer temperatures below 60°F. This is the American city with the best weather.

NOAA also warned that the drought could intensify. Though some of the East Coast may have above-average precipitation levels this summer, much of the West, Southwest, and Midwest are projected to get less rain than is typical in the summer.

