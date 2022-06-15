The City Where the Fewest People Own Their Home in Every State

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of 2020, there were 2.1 million more homeowners in the United States than there were a year earlier.

The surge in home sales was fueled by several factors, including historically low mortgage rates, and, as some experts speculate, the pandemic, which led many Americans to re-evaluate where and how they live. Here is a look at the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972.

Nationwide, the homeownership rate stands at 64.4%, according to the latest American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau. This rate varies substantially across the country, however, from state to state, and city to city.

Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area in every state with the lowest homeownership rate. Metro areas are ranked by the share of housing units occupied by their owners.

It is important to note that four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – each have only one metro area, and it ranks as having the lowest homeownership rate by default only. Among the places on this list, homeownership rates range from 48.7% to 70.6% and are lower than the state homeownership rate in nearly every case.

Homeownership can be expensive, and in most of the metro areas on this list, the typical household earns less than the median household income across the state as a whole. These area’s low incomes may make homeownership less affordable for larger shares of the population. Here is a look at the 20 cities where the middle class can no longer afford housing.

Many of the metro areas on this list are home to large colleges or universities. Because a significant share of the population in college towns reside there temporarily, the transient population are more likely to rent a home than buy one. These places include New Haven, Connecticut, home to Yale University; Ann Arbor, Michigan, home to the University of Michigan; and Ames, Iowa, home to Iowa State University.

