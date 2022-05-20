The City With the Highest Homeownership Rate in Every State

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of 2020, there were 2.1 million more homeowners in the United States than there were a year earlier.

The surge in home sales was fueled by several factors, including historically low mortgage rates, and, as some experts speculate, the pandemic, which led many Americans to re-evaluate where and how they live. Here is a look at the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972.

Nationwide, the homeownership rate stands at 64.4%, according to the latest American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau. This rate varies substantially across the country, however, from state to state, and city to city.

Using census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area in every state with the highest homeownership rate. Metro areas are ranked by the share of housing units occupied by their owners.

It is important to note that four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – each have only one metro area and it ranks as having the highest homeownership rate by default only. Among the places on this list, homeownership rates range from 58.2% to 88.6% and are higher than the corresponding state homeownership rate in the vast majority of cases.

In half of the metro areas on this list, median household incomes are higher than they are across the state. Higher incomes can help make homeownership more affordable for larger shares of the population. In most of the metro areas with lower than average incomes, the median home value is also below the comparable statewide home value – also contributing to greater affordability. Here is a look at the 20 cities where the middle class can no longer afford housing.

Click here to see the city with the highest homeownership rate in each state

Click here to read our detailed methodology