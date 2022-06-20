Big Cities With the Lowest Child Poverty

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income.

Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to poverty’s harmful effects, both in the immediate and long-term. Childhood poverty can negatively impact brain development and has been linked with a greater likelihood of chronic illness, shorter life expectancy, and poor emotional and behavioral health. Those who spend some or all of their childhood in poverty are also less likely to succeed in school or be financially secure later in life.

Nationwide, an estimated 17.5% of children under age 18 live below the poverty line. And though the United States has one of the worst child poverty rates among wealthy, developed countries, in parts of the U.S., child poverty is far less common than average.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 metropolitan areas with the lowest child poverty rates.

Among the places on this list, child poverty rates range from 11.8% to less than 7%. The metro areas on this list span the country, though five are located in California, the most of any state. Here is a look at the income a family needs to cover normal living expenses in every state.

Not only is serious financial hardship less common in these places than in much of the country, but families also tend to be relatively well off. In all but four metro areas on this list, the median income among households with children exceeds the national median of $77,445, and in over a dozen of these metro areas, the typical family earns over $100,000. Here is a look at the richest town in every state.

Households with two parents are more likely to be financially secure than those headed by a single parent. Single-mother households are especially vulnerable to financial insecurity, and in all but two metro areas on this list, the share of households with children headed by a single mother is below the 11.7% national share.

