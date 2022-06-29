These Are The Men And Women Who Run Russia

Russia’s war on Ukraine has stretched into its fifth month with no end to the conflict in sight. Russia amped up its attacks on Ukraine in June, including a missile strike on a shopping center on June 27, which killed at least 10 and injured dozens more.

Despite widespread international condemnation, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said the country will continue its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Though he is by far the most powerful person in the country, Putin is not alone in pushing Russia further into war. He is aided by his hand-picked cadre of ministers and deputies helping him hold onto power and run the country as he sees fit.

To determine the men and women who run Russia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of senior Russian government officials from the Government of the Russian Federation.

Russia is technically a democratic state, but in reality, virtually all power in the nation is concentrated in the hands of its president – Vladimir Putin. Since assuming office in 2000, Putin has consolidated power by bringing many of Russia’s political institutions under his control,

eroding the freedoms and civil liberties of Russian citizens. This is every Russian (and Soviet) head of state since Peter the Great.

Under Putin, Russia also has a prime minister, several deputy prime ministers, and other ministers who function like the executive cabinet of the U.S., overseeing facets of daily life like health care, economic development, finance, and more.

Putin served as president from 2000 to 2008, then assumed the office of prime minister for four years to get around Russia’s presidential term limits. Then he became president again and extended presidential term limits to keep himself in power. He has cracked down on independent media, jailed opposing politicians, and is widely accused of tampering with elections. These are the most corrupt countries in the world.

Click here to see the men and women who run Russia