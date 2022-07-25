States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs Right Now

Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 4.3 million Americans quit their job in May 2022, just shy of the all time high of 4.5 million reported in November 2021.

A recent survey published by the Pew Research Center found that low pay and limited room for advancement were the most common reasons workers have been leaving their jobs. (Here are the states recovering the fastest from high unemployment.)

But whatever the explanation, the consequences are clear. Record-high quits are exacerbating a labor shortage in the United States and creating an existential crisis for many small businesses. And in some states, quit rates are far higher than the national average.

Using data from the BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people are quitting their job. States are ranked by the number of people who quit in May 2022 as a share of total employment.

Depending on the state, the share of workers who quit their jobs in May, the most recent month of available data, ranges from 1.8% to 4.8%. Nationwide, 2.8% of workers nationwide quit their jobs in May.

Though there are exceptions, states with higher quit rates tend to have lower unemployment rates – below the national average of 3.6%. Since quits do not include workers who retire, each of the 4.3 million Americans who quit in May presumably plans to take another job. A stronger job market, therefore, may incentivize workers to look for better opportunities, while a weaker job market may deter quits. (Here is a look at the states where unemployment is at an all time low.)

Click here to see the states where the most people are quitting their jobs.

Click here to read our detailed methodology.