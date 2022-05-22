States Where Quits are On the Rise

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 4.5 million Americans quit their job in March 2022, the most ever recorded in a single month, and up from 4.4 million quits in February.

Explanations for the high quit rates vary. Survey data reveals unmanageable workloads, unsupportive colleagues, and lack of professional development to be among the most common reasons people give for quitting. Often, however, the reasons are as simple as a desire for higher pay or more benefits. This is the industry people are quitting the fastest.

While many states reported either no change in quits or a slight decline month over month, in much of the country, quits are on the rise.

Using data from the BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where quits are rising fastest. States are ranked by the change in number of people who quit in March 2022, the most recent month of available data, compared to the number of quits in February 2022.

It is important to note that even in states where quits fell in March, quit rates – the number of quits as a share of the total labor force – remained historically high. In nearly every state, the number of people who quit their job in March is higher than the number who quit their job in March of last year.

Though there are exceptions, states with higher quit rates tend to have March unemployment rates below the national average of 3.6%. Since quits do not include workers who retire, each of the 4.5 million Americans who quit in March presumably plans to take another job. A stronger job market, therefore, may incentivize workers to look for better opportunities, while workers in states with weaker job markers may be deterred. Here is a look at the industry laying off the most Americans.

Click here to see the states where quits are on the rise

Click here to read our detailed methodology