States Where Quits Are On the Rise

Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 4.4 million Americans quit their job in April 2022, closely in line with the number reported in March and just shy of the all time high of 4.5 million in November 2021.

A recent survey published by the Pew Research Center found that low pay and limited room for advancement were the most common reasons Americans are leaving their jobs.

While many states reported either no change in quits or a month over month decline, in much of the country, quits are on the rise.

Using data from the BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where quits are rising fastest. States are ranked by the change in number of people who quit in April 2022, the most recent month of available data, compared to the number of quits in March 2022.

It is important to note that even in states where quits fell in April, quit rates – the number of quits as a share of the total labor force – remained historically high. In most states, the number of people who quit their job in April is higher than the number who quit in April 2021.

Though there are exceptions, states with higher quit rates tend to have unemployment rates below the national average of 3.6%. Since quits do not include workers who retire, each of the 4.4 million Americans who quit in April presumably plans to take another job. A stronger job market, therefore, may incentivize workers to look for better opportunities, while workers in states with weaker job markers may be deterred. (Here is a look at the states where unemployment is at an all time low.)

