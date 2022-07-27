13 Benefits Every Veteran is Entitled To

There are an estimated 19 million veterans in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. These former service men and women were members of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, Non-Defense (such as Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), and Reserve Forces.

Veterans are entitled to certain benefits the U.S. provides. The VA offers a wide variety of programs to ensure that service members and their families have access to health care, housing, and the chance to succeed in their civilian career and life.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed information from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to compile a list of the benefits that are available to U.S. military veterans. Benefits listed as open to veterans who have were active-duty service members, including Guard and Reserve, unless otherwise specified.

Many of the benefits open to veterans are financial. Active service members and veterans who were honorably discharged may receive grants, loans, or other aid to further their education, help their business, or provide them with retirement income. (These are the states where the military spends the most money.)

Veterans with a service-connected disability may receive additional benefits to help ease their transition into civilian life. Veterans who have a disability can access VA health care as well as receive higher pension payments and grants that help make their home more accessible.

Some active duty veterans may be eligible for burial at one of several VA national cemeteries. These are America’s largest military cemeteries.

