Most Streamed Artists on Spotify in July

The number of people around the world who pay for a music streaming service is increasing, and streaming is the primary method of listening to music for many already.

Spotify dominates the global music streaming market with a 36% market share, and more than 365 million active monthly users. While some lists rank musicians based on subjective characteristics – likeability, for example, when it comes to Spotify, the data is undoubtedly objective. The number of monthly listeners an artist has on the platform is a very good indication how popular they are around the world.

To determine the most streamed artists on Spotify, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the platform’s streaming data as of Aug. 1, 2022. Artists were ranked based on their number of monthly listeners in July 2022. Data on their follower count and most-streamed song is also for July.

Though Ed Sheeran currently occupies the No. 1 spot with the most listeners by far, any of the artists in the next four spots could have ranked first in his place. The British-born pop star only climbed to the top in the last few months. Before then, it was Canadian artist The Weeknd who reigned. Who will it be in the months to come?