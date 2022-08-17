The 20 Car Accidents Americans Get in the Most

There are millions of auto accidents across the U.S. each year. Over the last decade, there were more than 6 million auto accidents on average per year. While even minor bumps or scratches can be a major hassle to repair, more major crashes put drivers, passengers, and pedestrians at risk of serious injury or death.

There are four major types of accidents, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: collisions with a motor vehicle in transport, collisions with a fixed object like a light pole or guard rail, collisions with non-fixed objects like pedestrians, cyclists, or animals, and non-collision car wrecks like rollovers. Some types of car wrecks are much more common than others.

To determine the most common types of car wrecks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on the over 61 million documented auto incidents from 2011 to 2020, as categorized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In the event of multi-faceted car wrecks, the incidents were categorized based on the first collision. Miscellaneous or uncategorized accidents were excluded.

Collisions between two cars in transit make up the majority of all American auto accidents. This includes rear-ending, sideswiping, or running into another car at an angle. With cars regularly driving at high speeds very close to one another, just a momentary lapse in concentration can result in a wreck. (Fatigue can contribute to crashes. This is the city with the longest commute in every state.)

There are often aggravating factors behind these auto accidents. Weather conditions may reduce visibility or make driving more difficult. Drivers themselves may be impaired, distracted, or drowsy, making them much more likely to run into something. Road conditions can also play a part, as twisting highways or rough surfaces can increase the likelihood of accidents. This state has the worst highways in America.

Click here to see the 20 car accidents Americans get in the most.