Elton John’s Biggest Hits

British rock icon Elton John is famous for his showmanship, his outrageous costumes, and his eyeglasses. He also is one of the most prolific and enduring musicians in modern history. John has sold more than 255 million records worldwide. He first cracked the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970 and continues to churn out hits more than 50 years later.

To determine the biggest pop hits by Elton John, 24/7 Tempo reviewed performance data on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Songs were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 100 points, a week at No. 2 worth 99 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 100 worth one point. Chart data is current through the week of August 20, 2022.

Over his career, John has succeeded in the music genres of soft rock, country, pop rock, and hard rock, evolving from an introspective singer-songwriter into a flamboyant hitmaker who has sold out the biggest venues worldwide.

John’s had his first chart-topper in 1972 with “Crocodile Rock,” and since then, he’s made the top of the Billboard Hot 100 eight more times, making him one of the artists with the most No. 1 hits.

He’s had hit singles in four separate decades, a testament to his longevity. More than 50 years after his first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, John collaborated with pop star Dua Lipa on a remix of his song “Cold Heart” in 2021. It rose to No. 7, and spent 51 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, the longest tenure there of any of his hits. (He does well with the long form, too. These are Elton John’s best albums according to Billboard.)