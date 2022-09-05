The Biggest Pop Hits By Queen

The British band Queen – composed of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon – is one of the most influential rock ‘n’ roll acts of all time. The group combined progressive, hard rock, and pop rock into a charismatic stage presence that vaulted the band to worldwide fame. Led by legendary frontman Mercury, Queen has sold by some estimates about 300 million records since its eponymous album was released in 1973.

To determine the biggest pop hits by Queen, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on chart performance on the Billboard Hot 100 song charts. Songs were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 100 points, a week at No. 2 worth 99 points, and so on. Chart data is current through the week of August 20, 2022.

After releasing several chart-topping albums in the United Kingdom, Queen attained international fame with the LP “A Night at the Opera” in 1975. That album featured the groundbreaking single “Bohemian Rhapsody.” In December 2018, it became the most-streamed song from the 20th century, and the most-streamed classic rock song of all time. (Here are the most popular rock bands of all time).

Other hits followed, such as “We Will Rock You,” the anthem “We Are the Champions,” and “Another One Bites the Dust.”

Queen gained a reputation for its theatrical performances at arenas around the world. None was more famous than its appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London that is considered among the greatest in rock history.

In general, the group enjoyed more success in the United Kingdom than in the U.S. In 2007, Queen was voted the greatest British band in history by BBC Radio 2 listeners. On this side of the pond, the group has had four top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and two went to No. 1 – “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Another One Bites The Dust.”

