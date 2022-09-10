30 Famous Steakhouses Owned by Celebrity Chefs

In 1997, chef and icon Larry Forgione, whom some have called “the Godfather of American cuisine,” opened a steakhouse in Manhattan called the Grill Room. He saw such success that he started plans for two more steakhouses the following year. Eventually, other celebrity chefs followed suit and opened their own modern steakhouses. These chefs include Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay, and Forgione’s son, Marc Forgione. This is America’s best steakhouse.

To assemble a list of celebrity chef steakhouses around the U.S., we first compiled a list of prominent chefs, known for their restaurants and/or their TV appearances, from sources including Britannica, Chef’s Pencil, Ranker, and Wikipedia, then referred to the chefs’ own websites to find steakhouses under their ownership.

The main course at a steakhouse is bound to be a perfectly marbled and char-grilled cut of beef, such as a dry-aged tomahawk or a kobe ribeye. However, the variety of accouterments, cultural influences, and beverages can enhance the atmosphere and add a unique flair to these classic American eateries. Of course, many serve classic sides like creamed spinach and potato dauphinoise, but some have their own house specialties that you might not find at another steakhouse.

Brian Malarkey’s ANIMAE in San Diego serves Wagyu beef alongside an Asian fusion menu that features small plates like kare-kare short ribs and soft-shell crab bao buns. Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak in Nashville boasts a wine menu of over 700 bottles, while David Burke’s Salt & Char in Saratoga Springs, New York, features an extensive raw bar menu and farm-to-table entrees like duck cordon bleu and bison short ribs with bacon-potato terrine. (Check out the chefs with the most Michelin stars.)

Click here to see the 30 famous steakhouses owned by celebrity chefs