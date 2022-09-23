21 Different Ships and Submarines in India's Navy

Historically, India has been known as a major naval power in South Asia, with its reach extending past the Persian Gulf to the Horn of Africa and even the South and East China Seas. As one of the most populous countries in the world, India has the naval might to match and then some.

Although India’s naval power is secondary to countries like the United States, Russia, and China, it still has the capacity to beat out practically every other nation on the planet. India’s navy is not its only military’s arm with some strength. India also boasts a fairly impressive air force. (Also see: the most common ships and submarines in China’s navy.)

One aspect that makes India’s navy particularly strong is its aircraft carrier. Generally speaking, aircraft carriers are the crown jewels of navies around the world as their assault capacity, arsenal, and aircraft can control incredibly large areas of land or sea. These ships are also capable of sustained bombardment, while not having to return to port for years at a time. Aircraft carriers are basically floating cities filled to the brim with guns and soldiers.

Outside of India’s Kiev class aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, the navy is backed by a swath of submarines, destroyers and corvettes that make up a majority of the force. The fleet ranges from very young, newly commissioned ships to warships with over 30 years in service.

To identify the 21 classes of vessels that make up the ships and submarines of India’s navy, 24/7 Wall St. referenced military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ information on active ships in India’s navy. The ship and submarine classes are ranked in order of the number of vessels currently in active use by the navy, according to WDMMW. Any ships on order were excluded.

The Indian navy currently counts 102 total units in its active naval inventory. This total includes frontline commissioned vessels but excludes smaller patrol vessels, auxiliary-survey ships, replenishment, and historical ceremonial types. According to the Indian Department of Defense, the navy’s uniformed manpower is about 69,000. (These are the 19 ship and submarine classes in the U.S. naval fleet.)

Here’s a look at all the ships in India’s navy.