Every Warship and Sub in the Chinese Navy Presidential Press and Information Office / Wikimedia Commons

It is no secret that China has been on the rise in terms of military power and geopolitical strength. Expanding its power through the South China Sea and even further, China’s dominance of the region has only risen as its naval fleet and air force have reached incredible heights. The People’s Liberation Army has solidified itself as a military superpower. (These are the strongest militaries in Asia.)

While the United States is considered the preeminent military power, due in part to its navy and air force, China is on the rise. Over the past decade, China’s military might has increased exponentially especially in terms of its navy.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at China’s navy and what makes it so formidable. To identify the ships and submarines of the People’s Liberation Army, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in China. The ship and submarine classes are ranked in order of the number of vessels currently in active use by the navy, according to WDMMW. Any ships on order were excluded, as are smaller patrol vessels, auxiliary/survey ships, replenishment, and historical ceremonial types.

With a median hull age of just over 13 years, China’s Navy controls a military force consisting of relatively newer vessels. According to WDMMW, the country has produced the equivalent of a Royal Navy fleet each year, all toward its goal of overtaking the U.S. in naval power.

Each of these vessels serve to expand China’s naval power throughout the region, and then even further. (This is every aircraft used by the Chinese air force.)

Here is a look at the most common ships and submarines in China’s Navy:

21. Jianghu-class

Type: Frigate

Frigate Number of vessels: 5

20. Houjian-class

Type: Offshore patrol vessel

Offshore patrol vessel Number of vessels: 6 (tied)

19. Jin-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Submarine

Submarine Number of vessels: 6 (tied)

18. Luyang II-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Number of vessels: 6 (tied)

17. Shang-class

Type: Submarine

Submarine Number of vessels: 6 (tied)

16. Wozang-class

Source: Wosang Class by hugh llewelyn / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Type: Mine warfare

Mine warfare Number of vessels: 6 (tied)

15. Yuzhao-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Amphibious assault

Amphibious assault Number of vessels: 8

14. Type 010-class

Type: Mine warfare

Mine warfare Number of vessels: 10

13. Kilo-class

Type: Submarine

Submarine Number of vessels: 12 (tied)

12. Song-class

Source: 164925283@N02 / Flickr

Type: Submarine

Submarine Number of vessels: 12 (tied)

11. Ming-class

Type: Submarine

Submarine Number of vessels: 14 (tied)

10. Type 081-class

Type: Mine warfare

Mine warfare Number of vessels: 14 (tied)

9. Houxin-class

Type: Offshore patrol vessel

Offshore patrol vessel Number of vessels: 16 (tied)

8. Type 082-class

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Type: Mine warfare

Mine warfare Number of vessels: 16 (tied)

7. Shanghai III-class

Type: Offshore patrol vessel

Offshore patrol vessel Number of vessels: 17

6. Yuan-class

Type: Submarine

Submarine Number of vessels: 18

5. Luyang III-class

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Number of vessels: 22

4. Haiqing-class

Type: Offshore patrol vessel

Offshore patrol vessel Number of vessels: 26

3. Jiangkai II-class

Type: Frigate

Frigate Number of vessels: 39

2. Houbei-class

Type: Offshore patrol vessel

Offshore patrol vessel Number of vessels: 60

1. Jiangdao-class

Type: Corvette

Corvette Number of vessels: 71

