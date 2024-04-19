Military

Every Warship and Sub in the Chinese Navy

It is no secret that China has been on the rise in terms of military power and geopolitical strength. Expanding its power through the South China Sea and even further, China’s dominance of the region has only risen as its naval fleet and air force have reached incredible heights. The People’s Liberation Army has solidified itself as a military superpower. (These are the strongest militaries in Asia.)

While the United States is considered the preeminent military power, due in part to its navy and air force, China is on the rise. Over the past decade, China’s military might has increased exponentially especially in terms of its navy.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at China’s navy and what makes it so formidable. To identify the ships and submarines of the People’s Liberation Army, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in China. The ship and submarine classes are ranked in order of the number of vessels currently in active use by the navy, according to WDMMW. Any ships on order were excluded, as are smaller patrol vessels, auxiliary/survey ships, replenishment, and historical ceremonial types.

With a median hull age of just over 13 years, China’s Navy controls a military force consisting of relatively newer vessels. According to WDMMW, the country has produced the equivalent of a Royal Navy fleet each year, all toward its goal of overtaking the U.S. in naval power.

Each of these vessels serve to expand China’s naval power throughout the region, and then even further. (This is every aircraft used by the Chinese air force.)

Here is a look at the most common ships and submarines in China’s Navy:

21. Jianghu-class

053K (531) frigate in Qingdao Chinese Navy Museum 2011 by u5f20u5c55u901a
053K (531) frigate in Qingdao Chinese Navy Museum 2011 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by u5f20u5c55u901a
  • Type: Frigate
  • Number of vessels: 5

20. Houjian-class

u99d0u6e2fu90e8u968au8266u8247u5927u968a037IIu578b-771u5c0eu5f48u8266 by Tksteven
u99d0u6e2fu90e8u968au8266u8247u5927u968a037IIu578b-771u5c0eu5f48u8266 (CC BY 3.0) by Tksteven
  • Type: Offshore patrol vessel
  • Number of vessels: 6 (tied)

19. Jin-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Submarine
  • Number of vessels: 6 (tied)

18. Luyang II-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Destroyer
  • Number of vessels: 6 (tied)

17. Shang-class

u6f5cu8247 by Nescoffee
u6f5cu8247 (CC0 1.0) by Nescoffee
  • Type: Submarine
  • Number of vessels: 6 (tied)

16. Wozang-class

Type+082+ | Wosang Class
Source: Wosang Class by hugh llewelyn / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

  • Type: Mine warfare
  • Number of vessels: 6 (tied)

15. Yuzhao-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Amphibious assault
  • Number of vessels: 8

14. Type 010-class

Vickers Type 010 Swallow (50096142993) by Hugh Llewelyn from Keynsham, UK
Vickers Type 010 Swallow (50096142993) (BY-SA 2.0) by Hugh Llewelyn from Keynsham, UK
  • Type: Mine warfare
  • Number of vessels: 10

13. Kilo-class

u00abu041au0430u043bu0443u0433u0430u00bb, u00abu041bu0438u043fu0435u0446u043au00bb u0438 u00abu042fu0440u043eu0441u043bu0430u0432u043bu044cu00bb u0432 u041fu043eu043bu044fu0440u043du043eu043c by Mil.ru
u00abu041au0430u043bu0443u0433u0430u00bb, u00abu041bu0438u043fu0435u0446u043au00bb u0438 u00abu042fu0440u043eu0441u043bu0430u0432u043bu044cu00bb u0432 u041fu043eu043bu044fu0440u043du043eu043c (CC BY 4.0) by Mil.ru
  • Type: Submarine
  • Number of vessels: 12 (tied)

12. Song-class

Source: 164925283@N02 / Flickr
  • Type: Submarine
  • Number of vessels: 12 (tied)

11. Ming-class

Ming class SS by Mike1979 Russia
Ming class SS (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Mike1979 Russia
  • Type: Submarine
  • Number of vessels: 14 (tied)

10. Type 081-class

Type 081 batch II minesweeper 845 by simonyang126
Type 081 batch II minesweeper 845 (BY-SA 2.0) by simonyang126
  • Type: Mine warfare
  • Number of vessels: 14 (tied)

9. Houxin-class

u99d0u6e2fu90e8u968au8266u8247u5927u968a037IIu578b-772u5c0eu5f48u8266 2012a by Tksteven
u99d0u6e2fu90e8u968au8266u8247u5927u968a037IIu578b-772u5c0eu5f48u8266 2012a (CC BY 3.0) by Tksteven
  • Type: Offshore patrol vessel
  • Number of vessels: 16 (tied)

8. Type 082-class

USS+Gladiator+MCM-11 | USS Sentry (MCM 3), left, USS Gladiator (MCM 11), USS O'Kane (DDG 77), USS Portland (LPD 27) and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces frigate Al Riyadh (812) transit the Red Sea during exercise Indigo Defender 21.
Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Type: Mine warfare
  • Number of vessels: 16 (tied)

7. Shanghai III-class

Type 062-class gunboat, October 2014-1 by Mervyn Marie / Seychelles News Agency
Type 062-class gunboat, October 2014-1 (CC BY 4.0) by Mervyn Marie / Seychelles News Agency
  • Type: Offshore patrol vessel
  • Number of vessels: 17

6. Yuan-class

Song-class Submarine 5 by SteKrueBe
Song-class Submarine 5 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by SteKrueBe
  • Type: Submarine
  • Number of vessels: 18

5. Luyang III-class

PLANS Guiyang (DDG-119) 20200428 by u65e5u672cu9632u885bu7701u30fbu7d71u5408u5e55u50dau76e3u90e8
PLANS Guiyang (DDG-119) 20200428 (CC BY 4.0) by u65e5u672cu9632u885bu7701u30fbu7d71u5408u5e55u50dau76e3u90e8
  • Type: Destroyer
  • Number of vessels: 22

4. Haiqing-class

u99d0u6e2fu90e8u968au8266u8247u5927u968a037IIu578b-771u5c0eu5f48u8266 by Tksteven
u99d0u6e2fu90e8u968au8266u8247u5927u968a037IIu578b-771u5c0eu5f48u8266 (CC BY 3.0) by Tksteven
  • Type: Offshore patrol vessel
  • Number of vessels: 26

3. Jiangkai II-class

USS Stethem departs Shanghai. by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Stethem departs Shanghai. (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Type: Frigate
  • Number of vessels: 39

2. Houbei-class

F86 HMS Campbeltown Type 22 Batch 3 Frigate by scalespeeder
F86 HMS Campbeltown Type 22 Batch 3 Frigate (BY 2.0) by scalespeeder
  • Type: Offshore patrol vessel
  • Number of vessels: 60

1. Jiangdao-class

Type 056 corvette 583 Ganzhou by u6a31u4e95u5343u4e00
Type 056 corvette 583 Ganzhou (CC BY-SA 3.0) by u6a31u4e95u5343u4e00
  • Type: Corvette
  • Number of vessels: 71

