15 Pets That Can Cost You the Most

Making the decision to get a pet is never one that should be taken lightly. From goldfish to horses, pets are an investment, and could end up costing you a lot more than you might think in the long run.

Many of us had at least one pet when we were kids, and thankfully our parents were the ones who spent the money on them. Once we get older and decide to get a dog or cat or whatever of our own, it can come as a major shock when the bills start to pile up. (For instance, here’s the true cost of having a cat.)

Even if you buy a small pet, like a hamster or guinea pig, or choose to adopt a dog or cat instead of paying a breeder, pets can cost you a lot more money in the long run than you may expect. Pets need to be fed. They need a place to sleep and toys to play with. They need to be insured, and even with insurance they can rack up medical bills, especially once they get older. And, of course, they deserve to be spoiled every once in a while. (Considering a number of factors, these are America’s best and worst states for pets.)

Click here to see the 15 pets that can cost you the most

To compile a list of the pets that cost the most for their owners, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a Pet Price Guide, created by All About Cats, a guide on cat-related products and health issues. The following ranking is based on recurring costs owners can expect to incur such as food, insurance, and visits to the veterinarian. The total lifetime cost is the total annual cost multiplied by the average lifespan of each pet. Pets are ranked according to the highest amount an owner can expect to spend over the animal’s life, from least to most.