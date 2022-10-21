The Best Private High School In Every State

Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.

Partially as a result, millions of American parents opt to send their children to a private school. Though private schools charge tuition, they also tend to offer distinct advantages over a public education. (Here is a look at states where public schools are losing the most students.)

Private schools often have smaller class sizes, allowing for more individualized instruction and closer student-teacher and parent-teacher relationships. Many private schools also have more rigorous curriculums than public schools and emphasize a well-rounded education that extends beyond the classroom. Private school students tend to perform better on standardized tests and are more likely to later attend top-tier colleges and universities than public school students. Additionally, unlike public schools, private institutions can have a religious affiliation or a single-sex student body, which may be important to some parents.

Some private high schools are centuries old and have a distinguished group of alumni, including U.S. presidents, senators, and supreme court justices as well as notable artists, writers, athletes, and business leaders. Still, just like public schools, private schools vary in quality and reputation.

Using data compiled by Niche, an education research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best private high school in each state. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of six measures, including class size, self-reported standardized test scores, post-graduate college enrollment, and parent and student surveys. A full description of each measure and its weighting is available here.

It is important to note that while the schools on this list rank as the top private high school in their state, they may not rank especially high at the national level. In fact, most schools on this list do not rank among the top 100 private high schools nationwide.

Many of the nation’s top private high schools are concentrated in California and a handful of Northeastern states. Phillips Academy Andover, for example, ranks as the best private high school in Massachusetts and the U.S. as a whole. Meanwhile, Groton School, which ranks as the fifth best private high school in the United States, ranks as the second best Massachusetts, and therefore does not rank on this list. (Here is a look at the best private high schools in America.)

Still, the schools on this list tend to have strong academic outcomes, with relatively high standardized test scores and graduation rates at or near 100%. Tuition costs among the schools on this list range from about $8,500 to well over $50,000 a year. In many cases, these figures do not include room and board.

