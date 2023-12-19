The 50 Best Private High Schools In America

Public trust in America’s education system has plummeted in recent years. A 2023 Gallup survey found that only 23% of American adults have a high level of confidence in public schools, an all-time low. A separate Gallup poll found that the share of parents with school-age children who are dissatisfied with the quality of education their children are receiving climbed from 47% in 2019 to an all-time high of 63% in 2023

School is one of the most formative and impactful aspects of a child’s development, and negative perceptions of America’s public education system may be pushing more families to consider alternatives – including private school. (Here is a look at the states with the best and worst schools.)

Unlike taxpayer-funded public schools, private schools typically charge tuition for enrolled students. But for those who can afford it, private schools tend to offer several advantages over public schools. These can include smaller class sizes, higher academic standards, more rigorous coursework, and greater emphasis on extracurricular activities. Additionally, unlike public schools, private institutions can have a religious affiliation or a single-sex student body, which may be important to some parents.

There are over 3,600 private high schools in the United States, but some are far better than others at preparing students for college and beyond.

To identify the 50 best private high schools in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Best Private High Schools in America ranking from Niche, an education and community research platform. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures from the U.S. Department of Education as well as reviews from students and alumni. The measures used in this ranking are related to overall parent and student experience, diversity, college enrollment rates for graduates, and student-to-teacher ratios. A detailed explanation of Niche’s methodology is available here.

Most of the private high schools on this list are in the Northeast, including 11 in New York state and 13 in New England states. Graduates of these schools often go on to enroll in the most elite colleges and universities in the country, including Brown, Harvard, MIT, Princeton, Stanford, and Yale. (Here is a look at the hardest colleges to get into in each state.)

Some of these schools are centuries old, and many have a distinguished group of alumni, including U.S. presidents, senators, and supreme court justices, as well as notable artists, writers, athletes, and business leaders.

It is important to note that while some of these schools offer financial assistance packages, tuition costs are beyond what most families can likely afford. A single year at nearly every high school on this list costs more than $30,000, and half of them charge over $50,000 a year. In many cases, these figures do not include room and board.

Here are the 50 best private high schools in America.