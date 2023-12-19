Special Report

The 50 Best Private High Schools In America

Samuel Stebbins
Published:

Public trust in America’s education system has plummeted in recent years. A 2023 Gallup survey found that only 23% of American adults have a high level of confidence in public schools, an all-time low. A separate Gallup poll found that the share of parents with school-age children who are dissatisfied with the quality of education their children are receiving climbed from 47% in 2019 to an all-time high of 63% in 2023

School is one of the most formative and impactful aspects of a child’s development, and negative perceptions of America’s public education system may be pushing more families to consider alternatives – including private school. (Here is a look at the states with the best and worst schools.)

Unlike taxpayer-funded public schools, private schools typically charge tuition for enrolled students. But for those who can afford it, private schools tend to offer several advantages over public schools. These can include smaller class sizes, higher academic standards, more rigorous coursework, and greater emphasis on extracurricular activities. Additionally, unlike public schools, private institutions can have a religious affiliation or a single-sex student body, which may be important to some parents. 

There are over 3,600 private high schools in the United States, but some are far better than others at preparing students for college and beyond. 

To identify the 50 best private high schools in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Best Private High Schools in America ranking from Niche, an education and community research platform. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures from the U.S. Department of Education as well as reviews from students and alumni. The measures used in this ranking are related to overall parent and student experience, diversity, college enrollment rates for graduates, and student-to-teacher ratios. A detailed explanation of Niche’s methodology is available here

Most of the private high schools on this list are in the Northeast, including 11 in New York state and 13 in New England states. Graduates of these schools often go on to enroll in the most elite colleges and universities in the country, including Brown, Harvard, MIT, Princeton, Stanford, and Yale. (Here is a look at the hardest colleges to get into in each state.)

Some of these schools are centuries old, and many have a distinguished group of alumni, including U.S. presidents, senators, and supreme court justices, as well as notable artists, writers, athletes, and business leaders. 

It is important to note that while some of these schools offer financial assistance packages, tuition costs are beyond what most families can likely afford. A single year at nearly every high school on this list costs more than $30,000, and half of them charge over $50,000 a year. In many cases, these figures do not include room and board. 

Here are the 50 best private high schools in America.

50. The Madeira School

  • Location: Mclean, VA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 4:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1360 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $48,300 ($63,250 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 343 (51% boarding)

49. Georgetown Day School

  • Location: Washington, DC
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1430 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 32 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $46,682
  • Total enrollment: 1,075

48. St. Andrew’s School

  • Location: Middletown, DE
  • Student-teacher ratio: 4:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1390 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 32 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $66,400 ($66,400 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 320 (100% boarding)

47. Regis High School

  • Location: New York, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1480 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 34 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: Free
  • Total enrollment: 532

46. The Dalton School

  • Location: New York, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1450 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 34 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $61,120
  • Total enrollment: 1,331

45. Windward School

  • Location: Los Angeles, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1410 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $48,863
  • Total enrollment: 625

44. Middlesex School

  • Location: Concord, MA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 4:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1430 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 32 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $58,350 ($72,050 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 418 (72% boarding)

43. The Nightingale-Bamford School

  • Location: New York, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1430 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 32 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $61,655
  • Total enrollment: 710

42. Convent of the Sacred Heart

  • Location: New York, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1450 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $61,530
  • Total enrollment: 741

41. The Spence School

  • Location: New York, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1480 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $60,880
  • Total enrollment: 751

40. Lick-Wilmerding High School

  • Location: San Francisco, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1400 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 32 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $57,000
  • Total enrollment: 550

39. St. Mark’s School

  • Location: Southborough, MA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1410 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $55,710 ($69,960 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 385 (75% boarding)

38. Head-Royce School

  • Location: Oakland, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1440 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $54,000
  • Total enrollment: 900

37. Newark Academy

  • Location: Livingston, NJ
  • Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1460 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $48,880
  • Total enrollment: 667

36. Lake Forest Academy

  • Location: Lake Forest, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1410 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $50,675 ($69,575 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 445 (50% boarding)

35. Sidwell Friends School

  • Location: Washington, DC
  • Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1450 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $55,140
  • Total enrollment: 1,142

34. Deerfield Academy

  • Location: Deerfield, MA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1440 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $44,735 ($61,840 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 658 (80% boarding)

33. Lycée Français de New York

  • Location: New York, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1400 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $45,800
  • Total enrollment: 1,150

32. American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus

  • Location: Plantation, FL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1400 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $36,900 ($60,000 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 2,794

31. Hopkins School

  • Location: New Haven, CT
  • Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1450 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $50,850
  • Total enrollment: 715

30. Noble and Greenough School

  • Location: Dedham, MA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1440 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $60,100 ($66,100 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 614 (8% boarding)

29. BASIS Independent McLean

  • Location: Mclean, VA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1470 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $35,000
  • Total enrollment: 588

28. The Bishop’s School

  • Location: La Jolla, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1450 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $44,040
  • Total enrollment: 800

27. St. Paul’s School

  • Location: Concord, NH
  • Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1430 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 32 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $65,000 ($65,000 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 530 (100% boarding)

26. The College Preparatory School

  • Location: Oakland, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1490 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 34 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $54,980
  • Total enrollment: 370

25. Crimson Global Academy, USA

  • Location: Online
  • Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1390 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: N/A
  • Annual tuition: $15,300
  • Total enrollment: 341

24. Dwight Global Online School

  • Location: West Palm Beach, FL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1400 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 31 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $39,900
  • Total enrollment: 365

23. Trinity School

  • Location: New York, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1510 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 34 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $58,495
  • Total enrollment: 1,001

22. The Lawrenceville School

  • Location: Lawrenceville, NJ
  • Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1450 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $73,220 ($73,220 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 822 (70% boarding)

21. The Loomis Chaffee School

  • Location: Windsor, CT
  • Student-teacher ratio: 4:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1400 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 32 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $52,100 ($68,420 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 736 (70% boarding)

20. The Brearley School

  • Location: New York, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1520 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 34 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $58,700
  • Total enrollment: 776

19. Crystal Springs Uplands School

  • Location: Hillsborough, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1490 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $56,620
  • Total enrollment: 565

18. Castilleja School

  • Location: Palo Alto, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1480 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $59,600
  • Total enrollment: 424

17. Flintridge Preparatory School

  • Location: La Canada Flintridge, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1440 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 32 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $44,750
  • Total enrollment: 530

16. St. Mark’s School of Texas

  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1490 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 34 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $35,821
  • Total enrollment: 911

15. Horace Mann School

  • Location: Bronx, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1450 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $61,900
  • Total enrollment: 1,793

14. The Hotchkiss School

  • Location: Lakeville, CT
  • Student-teacher ratio: 4:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1430 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 32 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $65,490 ($65,490 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 599 (95% boarding)

13. St. John’s School

  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1480 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $30,515
  • Total enrollment: 1,424

12. The Chapin School

  • Location: New York, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1410 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $62,500
  • Total enrollment: 814

11. Riverdale Country School

  • Location: Bronx, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1460 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $54,545
  • Total enrollment: 1,299

10. Groton School

  • Location: Groton, MA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 4:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1460 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $46,720 ($59,995 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 380 (85% boarding)

9. The Pingry School

  • Location: Basking Ridge, NJ
  • Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1430 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $47,336
  • Total enrollment: 1,197

8. Commonwealth School

  • Location: Boston, MA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1510 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 34 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $55,400
  • Total enrollment: 154

7. The Nueva School

  • Location: Hillsborough, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1500 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 34 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $53,350
  • Total enrollment: 853

6. Stanford Online High School

  • Location: Redwood City, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1500 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 34 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $29,850
  • Total enrollment: 986

5. Harvard-Westlake School

  • Location: Studio City, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1480 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $46,900
  • Total enrollment: 1,620

4. Phillips Academy Andover

  • Location: Andover, MA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1480 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $53,950 ($69,600 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 1,187 (75% boarding)

3. Choate Rosemary Hall

  • Location: Wallingford, CT
  • Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1430 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $51,880 ($67,380 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 861 (75% boarding)

2. Princeton International School of Math and Science

  • Location: Princeton, NJ
  • Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1510 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $45,000 ($63,500 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 120 (60% boarding)

1. Phillips Exeter Academy

  • Location: Exeter, NH
  • Student-teacher ratio: 5:1
  • Avg. SAT score: 1460 out of 1600
  • Avg. ACT score: 33 out of 36
  • Annual tuition: $50,604 ($64,789 with boarding)
  • Total enrollment: 1,074 (80% boarding)

