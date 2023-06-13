The 50 Best Private High Schools In America

Summer vacation has only just begun for most American schools, which means a break for many parents and kids. But for some high-achieving families, this is a time of preparation for applications for private high school. Many such schools across the country begin accepting applications in the fall or even in some cases the late summer.

Most American children are enrolled in public, taxpayer-funded schools, but millions of parents still opt to pay for what they believe is a superior education. Private schools charge tuition, sometimes tens of thousands of dollars, but many do offer advantages over public options.

Private schools frequently have smaller class sizes, allowing for more personalized instruction and closer student-teacher and parent-teacher relationships. A number of private schools also have more rigorous academic standards than public schools and emphasize a well-rounded education that extends beyond the classroom. Private school students tend to have higher standardized test scores and are more likely to later attend top-tier colleges and universities than those with a public education. Additionally, unlike public schools, private institutions can have a religious affiliation or a single-sex student body, which may be important to some parents.

There are over 30,000 private institutions to choose from, so parents who can afford it and wish to have plenty of options. However, some private high schools stand out and have a reputation for offering an especially high-quality education.

Using data compiled by education research platform Niche, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best private high schools in America for 2023. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of six measures, including class size, self-reported standardized test scores, post-graduate college enrollment, and parent and student surveys. A full description of each measure and its weighting is available here. (Also check out: the best public high schools in America.)

Most of the private high schools on this list are in the Northeast, particularly in New York state and the New England region, though California alone is home to 14, the most of any state. Some of these schools are centuries old, and many have a distinguished group of alumni, including U.S. presidents, senators, and supreme court justices, as well as notable artists, writers, athletes, and business leaders.

It is important to note that while some of these schools offer financial assistance packages, tuition costs are beyond what most families can likely afford. A single year at nearly every high school on this list costs more than $30,000, and half of them charge over $50,000. In many cases, these figures do not include room and board.

