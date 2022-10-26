Most Valuable Beer Brands in the World

When you’re in the mood for a cold one, what do you reach for? A cold, crisp Budweiser, perhaps, or maybe a rich, creamy Guinness? If either of those are your go-to, you’re not alone, because they’re two of the most valuable beer brands on earth.

Americans love their beer, and the stats prove it. More than 6.3 million gallons of the stuff was consumed in the United States in 2020 alone, a figure only surpassed by China, which accounted for 9.5 million gallons. (Of course, China has about three-and-a-half times the population of the U.S., so their per capita consumption is lower.) After America came Brazil, then Russia, Mexico, and Germany.

Nearly every country has at least a brewery or two to call its own, and by and large folks are more inclined to drink beer brands that are based where they live. That’s why you’ll find several beers that are difficult to find in the United States on this list, including Cass (South Korea), Brahma (Brazil), and Aguila (Colombia). (On the other hand, these are America’s top-selling beer brands.)

Even though IPAs and other craft beers may be all the rage these days, the majority of the most valuable beer brands on earth are crisp, light, easy-drinking lagers, which are generally inexpensive, perfect for a warm day, and have mass appeal. (If your tastes run to something heartier, these are the best dark beers in the world.)

To compile a list of the world’s most valuable beer brands, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by research firm and data site Statista. Information on the beers’ alcohol by volume – ABV – came from either the beer company’s site or BeerAdvocate, a beer review site.

If you find yourself looking for something to drink while traveling internationally, take a look around and order whatever beer the locals are having. With one sip, you’ll probably understand why it’s so popular, and why it might be one of the most valuable beer brands on earth.

