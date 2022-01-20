The Best Dark Beer in the World

Americans prefer light beers, according to a recent survey by YouGov, a global public opinion and data analytics website. All but one of the 15 most popular beers in the U.S. are light. The only dark beer to make the top 15 list is Guinness. The Irish beer is one of the most famous beers globally, but it’s only one of hundreds of dark beers produced all over the world.

One major difference between dark and light beers is the ingredient used. Dark beers are usually made using barley, while light beers use hops. Another major difference is taste – dark beers tend to have more complex flavors and strong taste.

The countries with the most entries on the list of best dark beers in the world, perhaps surprisingly to some, are Canada and Brazil, with six different beers each winning awards in four categories. Belgium is second with five wins, followed by France with three, and the Netherlands with two.

The U.S. made the list of the best dark beers with one entry – a Belgian style beer. The U.S. also has a few winners in the world’s best IPA category. These are the best Indian Pale Ale Beers in the world.

To compile a list of the best dark beers in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2020 World Beer Awards, presented by TheDrinksReport.com, an online resource for drinks professionals. We looked all awards given. We selected the beers that were awarded a gold medal, were declared a country winner, or won the title of the world’s best dark in several special categories. Information on alcohol by volume and international bitterness units, a gauge of beer’s bitterness, came from Untappd, a beer rating app. IBU is a scale that goes from 1 to 100, with 100 being the most bitter.