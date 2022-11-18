The Most Common TV-Inspired Baby Names in America

Choosing the right name for a baby can be a difficult experience for parents. They want a moniker that sets their child apart, but that isn’t too unusual. Inspiration can come from many sources. Parents can tag their child with the sobriquet of a close relative or a favorite friend, or draw inspiration from literature, nature, pop music, even video games. (Here are some examples of the most popular baby names inspired by video games.)

But how about borrowing the name of a character from a favorite TV show? To compile a list of the most popular names in the U.S. inspired by TV shows, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report published by Confused.com, an insurance comparison company that sometimes analyzes data around various lifestyle and entertainment topics. The number of babies born with each name in 2021 and 2011 was sourced using the Social Security Administration’s baby name data for those years.

According to this list, parents are less interested in keeping up with Kardashians than they used to be when it comes to baby naming. The popular reality show debuted in 2007, and by 2011 the names of three Kardashian sisters – Kendall, Khloé, and Kylie – had gained popularity. Fast-forward ten years to 2021, and it’s clear that the names have lost some of their luster – though they still figure among the most popular TV-inspired baby names. (These are America’s most loved TV personalities.)

Click here to see the most common TV-inspired baby names in America

The most popular female moniker drawn from a TV series is Elena, from “The Vampire Diaries.” The character Elena Gilbert falls for two vampires and is described as vulnerable yet strong willed and determined. Arya from “Games of Thrones” is another strong female character with a beautiful name.

On the male side, Sawyer from “Lost” has inspired many boy’s monikers. However, it should be pointed out that Sawyer is his alias. His real first name is James.