America's 30 Best Chocolate Shops

Chocolate has had an almost mystical hold on people since at least 1500 B.C. when the Olmec people of Mexico first used cacao beans. The scientific name of the cacao tree translates to “food of the gods” and chocolate was so valued that it was used for currency.

In more recent times, entrepreneurs are finding a niche for a richer-tasting chocolate by opening their own stores. Many of these establishments are seen by their founders as an opportunity to provide a better chocolate product than the mass-market offerings at conventional food stores. (These are the best chocolate brands on the market.)

To determine the 30 best chocolate shops in America, 24/7 Tempo consulted rankings and listings on sites including Food & Wine, Simply Chocolate, Time Out, Eater, Food Network, The Daily Meal, Yelp, and Culture Trip, as well as numerous local and regional sites, then used editorial discretion to choose and rank our top 30. (Artisanal chocolates are also often sold at the best ice cream parlors in America.)

Many of America’s best chocolatiers may have started out as pastry chefs, farmers, barbecue grill masters, or in the field of education, but they all seem to share common beliefs: using the best ingredients that are single-sourced; respect for indigenous people growing the cacao beans; following fair-trade practices; and a commitment to land sustainability.

Some of these chocolate maestros have been at the forefront of the bean-to-bar movement, and have been conceiving outside-the-chocolate-box confections for decades, raising the cacao bar by adding such ingredients as bacon, absinthe, rose flower water, Guinness stout, and dandelion root to their creations.

Click here to see America’s 30 best chocolate shops

Nearly one-third of the chocolate shops on our list are from California, while New York City accounts for four. Texas, Hawaii, and Washington state each landed two on the list.