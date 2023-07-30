Best Ice Cream Shops in America

The U.S. is a nation of voracious ice cream eaters – second only to New Zealand in per capita consumption, according to the trade publication Frozen Dessert Supplies – and July is the month in which we eat the most of it. That’s probably why President Ronald Reagan officially declared July to be National Ice Cream Month, back in 1984. (Incidentally, ice cream is one of those “junk foods” that aren’t so bad for you.)

Ice cream is sold almost everywhere around the country – from ice cream trucks of course and at supermarkets and drugstores, highway rest stops, ballparks, restaurants both plain and fancy – and independent ice cream shops or parlors, which are consistently some of the best places to buy everybody’s favorite frozen dessert. That’s because they’re typically small in scale – hand-crafting their wares, eschewing additives and preservatives, and offering innovative flavors. Many are also environmentally conscious and active in their communities.

To compile a list of the best ice cream shops in America, 24/7 Tempo considered ratings and reviews on a variety of food and general interest websites, including The Daily Meal, Eater, Today, PBS, Spoon University, Thrillist, and Yelp, as well as numerous local and regional sites.

Click here to see the best ice cream parlors in America

Many of the places on our list are family-owned, started by individuals who had a vision for producing the finest possible examples of everybody’s favorite frozen dessert. Some were launched by pastry chefs or other food-business veterans, while others are change-of-profession (and change-of-lifestyle) endeavors from those who had previously been successful in other fields.

The majority of these ice cream shops are stand-alone operations, though some have spawned offshoots, usually in the same town as the original. Some sell ice cream and sorbet and nothing else, while others may offer pies, macarons, or other confections. At least one is also known for its burgers and fries. (If pie’s your thing, with or without ice cream on the side, these are the best pie shops in America.)

One thing is sure, though: Whatever the particulars, these places all scoop up some of the best ice cream you’ll ever taste.