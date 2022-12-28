Most Popular Road Trip Songs in the World

The open road beckons travelers in countries around the world, not just the U.S.. And while American travelers tend to favor homegrown music to help pass the time on the highway, the musical tastes of road-trippers in other countries vary.

To determine the most popular road trip songs in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a study by the insurance and financial services comparison site Confused.com which analyzed some 999 of Spotify’s top road trip playlists from 13 countries – the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa. The site then reported the 100 songs that appeared on the most lists as of Aug. 30, 2022. Our list covers the top 35.

Click here to see the most popular road trip songs in the world

American song selections still prevail on the list, with nearly half of the 35 songs here being by American performers, including eight of the top 10. Offerings by artists from the United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, and Iceland also help travelers pass the time on the road. (If you don’t feel like hitting the highway yourself, you might want to watch a few of these 35 must-see road trip movies.)

British musicians appear most frequently after U.S. performers. They include venerable performers such as Queen and Fleetwood Mac (two songs each), punk groups like Busted and The Kooks, and soloists George Ezra and Harry Styles (also two songs).

One interesting road song on the list is from British singer Kate Bush. Her song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” from 1985 experienced a resurgence this year because of the song’s appearance on Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” It was the most streamed throwback song on Spotify in 2022. (It’s one of the classic songs that have returned to the Billboard Hot 100.)