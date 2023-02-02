'The Winner Takes It All' is ABBA's Biggest Hit

Could this be the year ABBA finally wins a grammy? The wildly popular Swedish pop band of the 1970s and early ‘80s decided in 2021 to make a comeback – – after separating in 1982 – and release a new album. The four-member group had previously released an album in 1981. Their most recent album, “Voyage,” turned out to be another hit. (Here are the biggest hits of the ’70s according to Billboard.)

Of course, ABBA has had many hits in the 50-something years since the band started in 1972. But their biggest hit remains “The Winner Takes It All.” Released in 1980, it was on the Billboard Hot 100 for 26 weeks, peaking at No. 8 for two weeks.

Perhaps somewhat surprising, ABBA has never won a Grammy. But with the success of “Voyage,” the band has four Grammy nominations. They’re nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Voyage,” as well as Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single “Don’t Shut Me Down.” (Here are the most popular artists that never had a No. 1 hit.)

Despite its years in retirement, ABBA continued to make money. The quartet of Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad (aka Frida), and Benny Andersson has sold about 150 million studio albums over some 50 years. It is the most successful pop act to come out of Sweden. Such is ABBA’s importance to Swedish culture, in fact, that the group has its own museum in Stockholm.

