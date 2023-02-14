This Is America's Top Pistol Company

The most well known firearm companies in the U.S. are probably the publicly traded companies, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Like most gun makers, they make hundreds of models in a range of rifles, pistols, and shotguns. One of the most popular types of guns is pistols. They are small enough for people to carry, often unseen. Most notably, pistols can be fired with one hand. The largest maker of pistols in the U.S. is Smith & Wesson. (Find out if S&W is among the biggest gun makers in America.)

Smith & Wesson made 5,516,685 pistols from 2016 to 2020, which is 26% of the U.S. market, according to data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The company is wildly profitable. It had revenue of $864 million and a net income of $194 million in fiscal year 2022, which ended in April 2022. The company’s market value is $493 million.

Some institutional investors shy away from owning stock in firearms companies. Interestly, however, the largest investor in Smith & Wesson is mega-sized investment firm BlackRock, which is known for promoting environmental, social, and governance – or ESG – investing. No qualms, obviously, if BlackRock thinks it can make money. (Also see, the companies making the most popular rifles in America.)

One of Smith & Wesson’s most popular pistols is the M&P Shield. It is known for its thin 1 inch profile, which makes it easy to conceal. It does not have an external hammer, which also makes it easy to be worn or carried inconspicuously. Its retail price is about $500.

See 24/7 Wall St.’s list of America’s top pistol companies.