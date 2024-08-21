Americans Love These Pistol Brands, for Good Reason 2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

There are tons of popular pistol brands in America, but some stand out more than others.

Most brands on this list have been around for a long time and have a substantial history in the firearm industry.

Looking for the best pistol brands in America?

Whether you’re a seasoned shooter or just getting started, choosing the right brand is crucial. Not all brands are good for all things or all people.

Based on online forums like Reddit and the Hand Gun forum, reviews on YouTube, and personal experience, we pulled out the 12 best pistol brands available in America. These brands have been chosen for their reliable performance and top-notch craftsmanship, but we did not list them in any particular order.

Let’s get started:

Pistols aren't cheap. A good one will cost you at least several hundred dollars. If you're going to purchase a handgun, it's important to choose one from a quality company (if only to ensure your money is well-spent, never mind the safety aspect!).

1. Glock

Glock is a top-rated firearms manufacturer known for its ruggedness, reliability, and ease of maintenance. It’s a trendy everyday carry gun, but it’s also popular with law enforcement and the military.

The company has a serious commitment to simplicity and functionality, but its guns don’t necessarily have the most advanced features.

Best Known For:

Polymer frame construction

Safe Action trigger system

Modular design

Wide range of calibers and sizes

2. Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) has a rich history that’s earned them a strong reputation for quality. They’re one of America’s oldest firearms manufacturers. They offer everything from classic revolvers to modern semi-automatics, catering to tons of different needs.

Smith & Wesson pistols are known for their balance of performance and affordability. You can find a handgun for just about everything from this brand.

This company is also one of the few publically traded firearm companies, and we regularly cover their earnings.

Best Known For:

Large product line

Strong heritage

Focus on performance

Blend of modern and traditional designs

3. Colt

Colt is another iconic American brand, making them an easy choice for this list. They’ve played a significant role in America’s history. They’re particularly known for their 1911-style pistols, which remain extremely popular today (and are copied by tons of other companies).

While this company does offer many different firearms, they’re focused on their heritage and don’t tend to stray too much.

Best Known For:

Rich history and heritage

Iconic 1911 platform

Emphasis on craftsmanship

Focused on more traditional designs

4. Sig Sauer

Sig Sauer has slowly become a dominant force in the firearms industry. This company combines Swiss precision with American innovation, creating unique designs that push boundaries. For instance, they used serious geometry skills to fit more bullets than other companies in the same-sized handgun.

For a while, their firearms were known for misfiring, which is never a good thing. However, these problems aren’t nearly as prevalent in their newer models, and they are now considered just about as safe as Glock by many.

Best Known For:

Emphasis on reliability

Innovative features and designs

Tons of handguns available

Didn’t always have quality handguns

5. Beretta

Beretta has a strong presence in the US market and is one of the world’s oldest firearms manufacturers. While it has a long history, it isn’t stuck in the past like many other brands. Beretta is very committed to innovation and regularly releases new firearm designs. It produces everything from classic semi-automatics to traditional handguns.

Best Known For:

Many pistol styles

Emphasis on quality

Not afraid of innovation

Long-standing history

6. Ruger

Ruger is another well-respected firearm brand that’s both reliable and affordable. While not necessarily as popular as other companies, just about every firearm hobbyist knows what a Ruger is.

Unlike other companies, Ruger focuses heavily on value. However, they’re still a popular choice for even more experienced handgun owners. They produce many different styles, from revolvers to compact carry options.

Best Known For:

More affordable than other companies

Strong reputation for durability

Many pistol styles are available

Reliable handguns

7. Springfield Armory

Springfield is known for producing very high-quality firearms. Its 1911-style pistols are particularly popular. While they don’t produce as many product lines as other companies, Springfield is slowly expanding its product line to include more modern handguns, like semi-automatics.

Springfield is mostly known for its more traditional craftsmanship that’s often paired with modern technology.

Best Known For:

1911-style pistols

Some more modern designs

Serious focus on quality

Strong history in handgun manufacturing

8. CZ-USA

CZ-USA wasn’t always very popular, but this company has slowly gained popularity over the last few years. It is best known for producing high-quality pistols at a lower price than many other companies. Despite being inexpensive, their pistols have very ergonomic designs and reliable performances.

Currently, CZ-USA offers a very diverse lineup. You can buy everything from the company, from carry pistols to competition-oriented options.

Best Known For:

Very ergonomic and accurate pistols

Many models to choose from

Blend of European and American designs

Inexpensive

9. Canik

Canik has started to make a bigger impact on the US market thanks to its affordable (yet high-quality) pistols. You can purchase tons of different models from them, including 1911-style options.

Many report that Canik pistols are ergonomic and reliable. Some of its models even have impressive, innovative features despite their lower price.

Best Known For:

Strong focus on value

Some innovative features

Rapidly growing brand

Slowly expanding product range

10. Heckler & Koch

HK is an extremely popular brand in the US – and for a good reason!

This company produces some of the most advanced and reliable firearms in the world. Its focus on engineering excellence really pays off. Its firearms are used by military and law enforcement agencies around the world, including in America.

Most people know HK for its durability and cutting-edge technology. Despite being a German brand, it is very well-known in America.

This company’s handguns are very expensive, though. In this case, you are getting what you pay for.

Best Known For:

Precision engineering

Extremely reliable

Cutting-edge designs

Expensive

11. Walther

Walther is another German brand that’s well-known in the US. This brand has a long history of producing high-quality firearms, and its handguns are known for being quite accurate and innovative. You can find tons of different pistols from Walther, including classical designs and more modern options.

Best Known For:

German craftsmanship

Strong reputation for quality

Produces both classical and modern handguns

Accurate and innovative

12. Wilson Combat

Wilson Combat produces some of the best 1911 pistols money can buy. It takes this iconic design to new heights by producing hand-built pistols with exceptional reliability and ergonomics.

As you might imagine, these guns are also exceptionally expensive!

Because they’re hand-made, there is often a wait time. The extra labor also raises the prices. Plus, many of the handguns are custom-made. As with anything custom, you’re going to pay more.

Best Known For:

High-end pricing

Custom 1911 pistols

Hand-crafted

Exceptional attention to detail