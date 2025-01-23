These Are the Top Gun Companies Arming America

The only country home to more civilian-owned guns than people, the United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world. America’s demand for firearms — whether for hunting, personal protection, or recreational target shooting — is fueling a multi-billion dollar industry. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output in 2023, both directly and indirectly.
24/7 Wall St. Key Points:
- Gun sales have hit all-time highs in the U.S. in recent years.
- Record breaking sales are largely being driven by just a small handful of major firearm brands.
With so much money at stake, there is no shortage of companies in the arms manufacturing business. Official records from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives show that there were over 14,000 federally licensed gunmakers operating in the United States in 2022.
Between all the possible combinations of makes, models, calibers, and configurations, Americans in the market for a firearm have countless options. But while the firearm industry is crowded and highly competitive, certain companies stand out as being especially popular with gun owners in the United States.
Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 25 most popular firearm companies in the United States. Brands are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided.
While each of the companies on this list are relatively popular among American gun owners, the highest ranking companies have long accounted for a disproportionate share of the market. According to the ATF, the top three companies on this list — Ruger, Sig Sauer, and Smith & Wesson — cumulatively accounted for 42% of all firearm manufacturing output in the U.S. between 2016 and 2020. Two of these companies — Ruger and Smith & Wesson — are publicly traded, and each report hundreds of millions of dollars in sales revenue every year. (Here is a look at America’s best-selling firearms in 2024.)
It is important to note that several of the arms makers on this list manufacture a significant portion of their firearms overseas, and then import them to the U.S. market. Winchester, for example, once manufactured their lineup of firearms at a factory in New Haven, Connecticut. Today, however, Winchester rifles in shotguns are manufactured in facilities in Japan, Portugal, and Turkey. Other companies on this list, like the German brand Heckler & Koch, have always had their global headquarters overseas. Still, these and other foreign entities also have U.S. based headquarters. (Here is a look at the countries selling the most guns to the United States.)
Why It Matters
On a global scale, American consumer demand for firearms is unmatched. Partially as a result, thousands of gunmakers have operations in the United States. These companies range in size from small-scale operations to major enterprises that rank among the largest names in global arms manufacturing. Despite the crowded field of suppliers, a handful of firearm brands stand out as being especially popular with gun owners in the United States.
25. Canik Arms
- Popular models include: Mete MC9 pistols, TP9 pistols, SFX pistols
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Delray Beach, Florida
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Samsun Yurt Savunma
24. Rossi Firearms
- Popular models include: R92 rifle, R95 rifle
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.
23. FN Herstal
- Popular models include: Reflex series pistols, 502 series pistols, SCAR series rifles
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: McLean, Virginia
- Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Browning Group
22. Walther Arms, Inc.
- Popular models include: PDP pistols, PPK pistols, CCP Pistols
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Fort Smith, Arkansas
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Carl Walther GmbH
21. Benelli
- Popular models include: M2 shotgun, M4 shotgun, Nova shotgun, Super Black Eagle shotgun
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group
20. KelTec
- Popular models include: KSG shotgun, SUB-2000 rifle
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Cocoa, Florida
- Manufacturer’s parent company: None
19. Marlin Firearms
- Popular models include: Model 1894 series rifles, Model 1895 series rifles, Marlin Model 336 series rifles
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Co.
18. GForce Arms
- Popular models include: GFS shotgun
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Reno, Nevada
- Manufacturer’s parent company: None
17. Remington Arms
- Popular models include: 870 series shotguns, 700 series rifles
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Roundhill Group
16. Heckler & Koch
- Popular models include: VP9 pistol, P30 pistol, P2000 pistol, MR556 A4 rifle
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Columbus, Georgia
- Manufacturer’s parent company: H&K
15. Kimber Manufacturing
- Popular models include: Hunter rifles, Raptor II pistol, CDP pistol
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Troy, Alabama
- Manufacturer’s parent company: None
14. Winchester Repeating Arms Company
- Popular models include: Model 94 rifles, Super X Pump shotgun, Super X4 shotgun
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: New Haven, Connecticut
- Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Browning Group
13. Savage Arms, Inc.
- Popular models include: 110 rifles Axis rifle, Model 320 shotgun
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Westfield, Massachusetts
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Long Range Acquisition LLC
12. O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.
- Popular models include: Maverick 88 shotguns, Model 500 shotguns, Model 590 shotguns, Model 940 shotguns
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: North Haven, Connecticut
- Manufacturer’s parent company: None
11. Taurus USA
- Popular models include: Judge revolver, Model 856 revolvers, Raging Hunter revolver
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.
10. Browning Arms Company
- Popular models include: A5 shotgun, BAR rifle, Citori shotgun, Cynergy shotgun, X-Bolt rIfle
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah
- Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Browning Group
9. Henry Repeating Arms
- Popular models include: Big Boy rifles, Golden Boy rifle, Long Ranger rifles
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin
- Manufacturer’s parent company: None
8. CZ-USA
- Popular models include: CZ 75 pistol, Drake shotgun, Model 457 rifles
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group
7. Beretta
- Popular models include: A300 shotguns, A400 shorguns, Model 1301 shotguns, Model 90 series pistols
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group
6. Springfield Armory, Inc.
- Popular models include: Hellcat pistol, M1A rifle, 1911 series pistols, Saint AR-15 rifle
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Geneseo, Illinois
- Manufacturer’s parent company: None
5. Colt’s Manufacturing Company
- Popular models include: Government pistol, King Cobra revolver, M4 Carbine, Python revolver
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: West Hartford, Connecticut
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group
4. Glock Inc.
- Popular models include: G17 pistol, G19 pistol, G43 pistol
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.
3. Smith & Wesson
- Popular models include: M&P 9 pistol, M&P 15 rifle, Model 29 revolver
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Maryville, Tennessee
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
2. SIG Sauer
- Popular models include: P365 pistol, P320 pistol, MCX rifle
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Newington, New Hampshire
- Manufacturer’s parent company: L&O Holding
1. Sturm, Ruger & Co.
- Popular models include: 10/22 rifle, Mark IV pistol, SR22 pistol, Wrangler revolver, American rifle
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut
- Manufacturer’s parent company: None
