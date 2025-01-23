These Are the Top Gun Companies Arming America Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The only country home to more civilian-owned guns than people, the United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world. America’s demand for firearms — whether for hunting, personal protection, or recreational target shooting — is fueling a multi-billion dollar industry. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output in 2023, both directly and indirectly.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Gun sales have hit all-time highs in the U.S. in recent years.

Record breaking sales are largely being driven by just a small handful of major firearm brands.

With so much money at stake, there is no shortage of companies in the arms manufacturing business. Official records from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives show that there were over 14,000 federally licensed gunmakers operating in the United States in 2022.

Between all the possible combinations of makes, models, calibers, and configurations, Americans in the market for a firearm have countless options. But while the firearm industry is crowded and highly competitive, certain companies stand out as being especially popular with gun owners in the United States.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 25 most popular firearm companies in the United States. Brands are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided.

While each of the companies on this list are relatively popular among American gun owners, the highest ranking companies have long accounted for a disproportionate share of the market. According to the ATF, the top three companies on this list — Ruger, Sig Sauer, and Smith & Wesson — cumulatively accounted for 42% of all firearm manufacturing output in the U.S. between 2016 and 2020. Two of these companies — Ruger and Smith & Wesson — are publicly traded, and each report hundreds of millions of dollars in sales revenue every year. (Here is a look at America’s best-selling firearms in 2024.)

It is important to note that several of the arms makers on this list manufacture a significant portion of their firearms overseas, and then import them to the U.S. market. Winchester, for example, once manufactured their lineup of firearms at a factory in New Haven, Connecticut. Today, however, Winchester rifles in shotguns are manufactured in facilities in Japan, Portugal, and Turkey. Other companies on this list, like the German brand Heckler & Koch, have always had their global headquarters overseas. Still, these and other foreign entities also have U.S. based headquarters. (Here is a look at the countries selling the most guns to the United States.)

25. Canik Arms

Popular models include: Mete MC9 pistols, TP9 pistols, SFX pistols

Mete MC9 pistols, TP9 pistols, SFX pistols Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Delray Beach, Florida

Delray Beach, Florida Manufacturer’s parent company: Samsun Yurt Savunma

24. Rossi Firearms

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Popular models include: R92 rifle, R95 rifle

R92 rifle, R95 rifle Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia

Bainbridge, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.

23. FN Herstal

Arbal01 / Wikimedia Commons

Popular models include: Reflex series pistols, 502 series pistols, SCAR series rifles

Reflex series pistols, 502 series pistols, SCAR series rifles Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: McLean, Virginia

McLean, Virginia Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Browning Group

22. Walther Arms, Inc.

Popular models include: PDP pistols, PPK pistols, CCP Pistols

PDP pistols, PPK pistols, CCP Pistols Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Fort Smith, Arkansas

Fort Smith, Arkansas Manufacturer’s parent company: Carl Walther GmbH

21. Benelli

2012 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Popular models include: M2 shotgun, M4 shotgun, Nova shotgun, Super Black Eagle shotgun

M2 shotgun, M4 shotgun, Nova shotgun, Super Black Eagle shotgun Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

20. KelTec

Popular models include: KSG shotgun, SUB-2000 rifle

KSG shotgun, SUB-2000 rifle Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Cocoa, Florida

Cocoa, Florida Manufacturer’s parent company: None

19. Marlin Firearms

Popular models include: Model 1894 series rifles, Model 1895 series rifles, Marlin Model 336 series rifles

Model 1894 series rifles, Model 1895 series rifles, Marlin Model 336 series rifles Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

18. GForce Arms

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Popular models include: GFS shotgun

GFS shotgun Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Manufacturer’s parent company: None

17. Remington Arms

Popular models include: 870 series shotguns, 700 series rifles

870 series shotguns, 700 series rifles Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Roundhill Group

16. Heckler & Koch

Bulgac / iStock via Getty Images

Popular models include: VP9 pistol, P30 pistol, P2000 pistol, MR556 A4 rifle

VP9 pistol, P30 pistol, P2000 pistol, MR556 A4 rifle Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Columbus, Georgia

Columbus, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: H&K

15. Kimber Manufacturing

Popular models include: Hunter rifles, Raptor II pistol, CDP pistol

Hunter rifles, Raptor II pistol, CDP pistol Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Manufacturer’s parent company: None

14. Winchester Repeating Arms Company

Popular models include: Model 94 rifles, Super X Pump shotgun, Super X4 shotgun

Model 94 rifles, Super X Pump shotgun, Super X4 shotgun Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Browning Group

13. Savage Arms, Inc.

Cory Charlton / 500px via Getty Images

Popular models include: 110 rifles Axis rifle, Model 320 shotgun

110 rifles Axis rifle, Model 320 shotgun Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Westfield, Massachusetts

Westfield, Massachusetts Manufacturer’s parent company: Long Range Acquisition LLC

12. O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Popular models include: Maverick 88 shotguns, Model 500 shotguns, Model 590 shotguns, Model 940 shotguns

Maverick 88 shotguns, Model 500 shotguns, Model 590 shotguns, Model 940 shotguns Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: North Haven, Connecticut

North Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

11. Taurus USA

Popular models include: Judge revolver, Model 856 revolvers, Raging Hunter revolver

Judge revolver, Model 856 revolvers, Raging Hunter revolver Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia

Bainbridge, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.

10. Browning Arms Company

Popular models include: A5 shotgun, BAR rifle, Citori shotgun, Cynergy shotgun, X-Bolt rIfle

A5 shotgun, BAR rifle, Citori shotgun, Cynergy shotgun, X-Bolt rIfle Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah

Morgan, Utah Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Browning Group

9. Henry Repeating Arms

Popular models include: Big Boy rifles, Golden Boy rifle, Long Ranger rifles

Big Boy rifles, Golden Boy rifle, Long Ranger rifles Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin Manufacturer’s parent company: None

8. CZ-USA

Popular models include: CZ 75 pistol, Drake shotgun, Model 457 rifles

CZ 75 pistol, Drake shotgun, Model 457 rifles Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

7. Beretta

Popular models include: A300 shotguns, A400 shorguns, Model 1301 shotguns, Model 90 series pistols

A300 shotguns, A400 shorguns, Model 1301 shotguns, Model 90 series pistols Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

6. Springfield Armory, Inc.

Popular models include: Hellcat pistol, M1A rifle, 1911 series pistols, Saint AR-15 rifle

Hellcat pistol, M1A rifle, 1911 series pistols, Saint AR-15 rifle Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Geneseo, Illinois

Geneseo, Illinois Manufacturer’s parent company: None

5. Colt’s Manufacturing Company

Popular models include: Government pistol, King Cobra revolver, M4 Carbine, Python revolver

Government pistol, King Cobra revolver, M4 Carbine, Python revolver Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: West Hartford, Connecticut

West Hartford, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

4. Glock Inc.

Popular models include: G17 pistol, G19 pistol, G43 pistol

G17 pistol, G19 pistol, G43 pistol Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia

Smyrna, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

3. Smith & Wesson

2017 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Popular models include: M&P 9 pistol, M&P 15 rifle, Model 29 revolver

M&P 9 pistol, M&P 15 rifle, Model 29 revolver Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Maryville, Tennessee

Maryville, Tennessee Manufacturer’s parent company: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

2. SIG Sauer

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Popular models include: P365 pistol, P320 pistol, MCX rifle

P365 pistol, P320 pistol, MCX rifle Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Newington, New Hampshire

Newington, New Hampshire Manufacturer’s parent company: L&O Holding

1. Sturm, Ruger & Co.

File:RugerSR9.jpg by Jason Bateman / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Popular models include: 10/22 rifle, Mark IV pistol, SR22 pistol, Wrangler revolver, American rifle

10/22 rifle, Mark IV pistol, SR22 pistol, Wrangler revolver, American rifle Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

