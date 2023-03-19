Best Pie Shops in America

One in five Americans has eaten an entire pie on their own, according to the American Pie Council. Pie is a perennial favorite, with annual grocery store sales of pies totaling $700 million – and that doesn’t count the pies eaten at restaurants or bought from bakeries.

In the 19th century, fruit pies were commonly eaten for breakfast – a tradition that holds strong in some New England states. But these days, pies are most often considered dessert, and are ubiquitous across the nation from diners to corner stores.

Perhaps the best place to get a quality slice of pie, however, is a shop dedicated to the art of these flaky, filled pastries – and fortunately such establishments can be found in every corner of the country. (Here’s a list of the best pie shop in every state.)

To compile a list of the best pie shops in America, 24/7 Tempo consulted and compared reviews and rankings on a wide range of websites, including Yelp, Thrillist, Time Out, Food & Wine, Delish, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous local and regional sites, then used editorial discretion to make our final selections. While precedence was given to shops specializing in pies (often with “pie” in their name), in some cases bakeries with a more general focus or establishments that also serve café-style food were included, if their pies are highly rated.

While many of these shops offer variations on classic pies like Dutch apple, lemon meringue, and coconut cream, there are infinite specialties and distinctive flavors to try. (Be sure to call ahead for seasonal pies like peach or wild blueberry, and note that many pie shops require advance ordering.) Brooklyn’s Four & Twenty Blackbirds is famous for its salty honey pie, while Baltimore’s Dangerously Delicious offers an extravagant “Elvis” peanut butter cream pie topped with bacon, chocolate, whipped cream, and bananas. Some shops, like Kermit’s Key West Lime Shoppe, concentrate on a single specialty – in this case, key lime pie, which features on our roster of the most iconic dessert in every state.

Click here to see the best pie shops in America