Best Pie Shop in Every State

Other cultures certainly have pies, both savory and sweet, but pie is arguably the most American of all desserts. Nobody says “As American as a chocolate chip cookie” or “As easy as angel food cake,” and we don’t illustrate our points with cake charts.

According to the American Pie Council – yet further evidence of the dessert’s importance in the U.S.; there is almost certainly no Conseil Français de la Tarte – the average American eats at least six slices of pie a year, with four of them eaten during the holiday season. (Apple pie is our favorite, but pumpkin, cherry, and lemon meringue are also particularly well-loved.)

Home bakers still make a lot of pies, even if many of them now use pre-baked crusts, but pies are also a staple on diner menus and are sold everywhere from supermarkets to farm stands – and also, of course, at independent bakeries and pie shops. (These are the best pie shops in America.)

To determine the best pie shops in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and rankings on a wide range of websites, including Yelp, Taste of Home, Thrillist, Food Network, Spoon University, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous local and regional sites. While precedence was given to shops specializing in pies (often with “pie” in their name), in some cases we included bakeries with a more general focus (sometimes with cafés attached) if they were highly rated for their pies.

Some of the pie purveyors on this list make savory as well as sweet pies, but we have showcased the latter. (For pies and more, consider this list of America’s best bakeries and their specialties.)

Most of the pie specialties mentioned here are traditional, filled with fruits, berries, nuts, custards, and/or chocolate, and sometimes a dash of booze – like the “drunken turtle pie” at the Pie Junkie in Oklahoma City, a riff on turtle candies made with chocolate, salted bourbon caramel, and pecans.

Some pie-makers venture outside of the box – or crust. The Purple Pie Place in Custer, South Dakota, spices up its pie menu with a raspberry rhubarb jalapeño offering, while Miss American Pie in Brooklyn crisscrosses the top of its apple pie with a lattice of bacon.

Many of the pies mentioned here are seasonal, and you may have to place an advance order in some cases to make sure of getting what you want. But the wait and extra effort will be well worth it to relish these satisfying indulgences.