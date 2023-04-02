This Is the Most Dangerous Job in America

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Melly Alazraki .

The logging industry workers known as fallers have the most dangerous job in America, with a fatal work injury rate of 589.3 per 100,000 workers – over 160 times the national average of 3.6 fatal injuries per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers – according to the 2021 Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The common cause of fatal injury for fallers is contact with a machine or object, such as a log.

The logging, forestry, and tree-trimming businesses in general are some of the most dangerous in America.

In addition to fallers, responsible for cutting down trees, other logging workers with a high risk of injury or death include markers, who designate which trees are to be felled; buckers, who trim and cut the fallen trees; tree climbers; choke setters, who attach cables to the logs for transport; rigging slingers, who set up and dismantle the cables, and log sorters.

Commercial divers, industrial fishers, and many types of blue-collar jobs in the country’s oil and gas fields are also high-risk occupations. These jobs are often dangerous because of the nature of the work, the equipment used, and the working conditions.

