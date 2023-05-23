The 22 Guns Used By US Federal Agents

One of the primary obligations of the federal government is to protect American citizens and keep the country safe from threats, both foreign and domestic. In service of this function, thousands of men and women are employed in law enforcement and espionage agencies at the highest levels of government.

Law enforcement agencies under the Treasury Department and Department of Homeland Security, as well as the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and U.S. Marshals Service, are tasked with enforcing federal laws and fighting many of the most serious of crimes, including drug smuggling, murder for hire, treason, counterfeiting, human trafficking, and terrorism. Other agencies, like the CIA, have agents around the world gathering intelligence to inform national security security policy.

The risks associated with these jobs are not small, and many federal agents are required to be armed at all times.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed a range of government documents, as well as media coverage and private sector press releases, to identify the firearms used by federal agents. Because information surrounding the work of federal agencies is limited, this list is not exhaustive and only includes firearms verified to be in use, currently or recently, by certain federal agencies. Listed base prices are estimates only and can vary widely – and many of these firearms are not for sale to the general public.

The majority of firearms on this list are semi-automatic handguns, typically 9mm, which are standard issue sidearms for law enforcement of all jurisdictions, from federal to local. The most commonly-issued pistols on this list are made by Glock and Sig Sauer. (Here is a look at the most popular police firearms.)

Other, more specialized weapons on this list include shotguns, high-powered rifles, assault rifles, and submachine guns. Some of these types of weapons are reserved for special units within an agency, such as FBI SWAT teams and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Tactical Units. (Here is a look at the 17 most elite U.S. special forces.)

