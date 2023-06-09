Most Expensive States to Get a Gym Membership

About 39% of American adults have gym memberships, according to the job search site Zippia, and that number has been growing. Between 2000 and 2019, memberships nearly doubled, from 32.8 million to 64.2 million.

With over 39,000 gyms and other fitness facilities in the United States, there are many options to choose from when it comes to working out – but the cost of gym membership can vary widely depending on location and amenities. While some gyms can be as cheap as $10 per month, others can cost members up to $100 per month. Boutique fitness studios, which account for 42% of all gym memberships, tend to be more expensive and specialize in one or two specific fitness regimens such as cycling or pilates. (Read about the most toxic fitness environments.)

To compile a list of the states with the most expensive gym membership, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a ranking by Myprotein, a sports nutrition online retailer, which analyzed cost-of-living data to find the price of monthly gym membership across the U.S. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults who report regular exercise, the adult obesity rate, and the prevalence of self-reported poor or fair health, comes from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Median household incomes come from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

The cost of gym membership in the most expensive state (New York) is nearly double what it is in the cheapest state (Wyoming). Some of the states with the cheapest rates happen to be the least populous states, with Alaska being an expensive outlier. While Wyoming – the least populous state of all – has the fewest gyms (81), California has the most (5,123).

Many states with cheaper memberships also happen to have lower median monthly incomes. Alternately, many of the states with the most expensive gym memberships are states where residents make more money. There is also a vague correlation with obesity rates. Some of the states with more costly gym memberships have lower obesity rates. (These are the most obese states in the U.S.)